Lala Kent Shades Randall Emmett in ‘Savage’ Instagram Posts

Lala Kent may not want to talk about her ex on a regular basis, but the “Vanderpump Rules” star has been taking shots at him whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Kent and Randall Emmett broke off their engagement in October 2021 after photos of Emmett out in Nashville with a couple of women surfaced online. From there, Kent has revealed that Emmett had been stepping out on her with numerous women, numerous times.

These days, Kent and Emmett use an app to communicate, solely for the purpose of co-parenting their daughter, Ocean. The two don’t have a set custody agreement, but have figured out a schedule that works best for them at the present time. And while Kent has made it quite clear that she has no intentions of even giving her ex the time of day, she has posted about him on social media here and there.

Her most recent posts about Emmett were on February 28, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Suggested She Knew Someone Who Was ‘Buying Followers’ on Instagram Despite Owing People Money & Fans Think She’s Talking About Emmett

Kent took to her Instagram Stories on February 28, 2022, to share a poll with her followers, but it doesn’t seem like she was seriously curious about what she was asking.

“It’s interesting when you see someone buy a [lot] of followers, but they owe a [lot] of people a [lot] of money,” Kent wrote in a post. She then asked her followers how they felt about this kind of situation.

“Your following is everything,” read one option. “Pay your f****** debts, scrub,” read the other. At the bottom of the post, Kent added two hashtags. #LiensOnLiensOn Liens,” read one. “#BringTheDogsOut,” read the other. It didn’t take long for fans to figure out who the post was about, and a Reddit thread was started for people to discuss.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Kent has taken to her Instagram Stories to shade her ex.

Kent Dissed Emmett in a new Ad for Her newest Makeup Collection

Shortly after sharing the aforementioned post to her Instagram Stories, Kent shared a new ad for her new liquid highlighter called Diamond Drip. The product is part of Kent’s Give Them Lala Beauty Brand, and she’s been promoting it consistently for the past week.

In her latest Instagram post, Kent took another shot at her ex. Back in December, Kent revealed that her engagement ring was actually made using a brown diamond that was treated. On an episode of her podcast, she said she found out about the diamond when she took it to a jeweler after her split from Emmett.

“This diamond has been treated by one or more processes to change its color,” the diamond’s GIA certificate read. “I ask my jeweler, who I’m talking to, what is this ring really worth? He tells me this diamond was most likely brown and that he would give me…’in the teens’ [for the ring],” she said on the December 15, 2021, episode of the Give Them Lala podcast.

In Kent’s latest Instagram share, she mentioned brown diamonds.

“Dripping in diamonds that were never brown,” Kent wrote.

Fans filled up the comments section of the post, many acknowledging the Emmett dig.

“The caption,” one person wrote, adding a string of crying with laughter emoji.

“Such a good caption, if you know you know,” added another.

“This caption is savage,” a third person commented.

“Omg the shade in that caption,” a fourth comment read.

