Lala Kent Opens Up About Feud With Former VPR Star Kristen Doute

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent discussed her falling out with her former castmate, Kristen Doute.

During an appearance on the February 1 episode of Doute’s friend actor Josh Peck’s podcast, “Good Guys,” Kent acknowledged that she is unhappy with Doute. She stated that she ceased contact with the 40-year-old after she appeared on the live episode of the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast, alongside “Shahs of Sunset” alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, in November 2023. According to Kent, Doute laughed when Gharachedaghi, who is friends with Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett, made negative comments about how she parents their daughter Ocean and “how [she] talk[s] about [her] ex.”

“Kristen Doute knows the ins and outs of what I deal with. Okay? Things that nobody knows. And to watch her laugh about someone talk [sic] about me as a parent who doesn’t know me at all, I will not stand for. I will claw your eyes out. So yes, she is dead to me,” said Kent.

The mother of one also stated that she would have liked it if Doute defended her while she was on the panel with Gharachedaghi.

“I wish she would have said to GG, ‘Respectfully, you have no idea what Lala has been through. What she deals with. I don’t think you should be speaking on this until you know the ins and outs,'” said Kent.

Kent clarified that she is open to eventually rekindling her friendship with Doute.

“I’m sure if she were to come to me, now that I’ve calmed down a bit, and say like, ‘I’m so sorry. I wish I would have done that. I apologize.’ I’d be like, ‘We’re all good,'” said Kent.

Kristen Doute Discussed Her Issues With Lala Kent

Doute opened up about her falling out with Kent in the January 27 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” Doute stated that she did not feel well when she was on the panel with Gharachedaghi as she was pregnant. She also asserted that she did not laugh when the “Shahs of Sunset” alum said “some [expletive] about Lala’s parenting.” Doute noted, however, that she did not come to Kent’s defense after Gharachedaghi made the remark.

“I didn’t feel like it was my fight to fight because I just thought it was so mundane and so stupid. Who cares what [Gharachedaghi] has to say?” stated the former “Vanderpump Rules” star. “If she’s friends with Randall, like she’s a [expletive] [expletive]. She’s a fool, as it is to begin with. And Lala is an insanely wonderful mother. She’s a great mom, she’s always put [her daughter] Ocean first.”

Doute stated that while she understood why Kent was upset, she wished she had directly contacted her to share her feelings regarding the situation.

“[Kent] should have just called me. Just call me, shoot me a text and say, ‘This really [expletive] hurt my feelings. This was not cool. I’m not happy about this.’ And we could have had a conversation. But instead she started telling our friends,” stated Doute.

Doute also stated that she reached out to Kent about the situation via text message. According to the “He’s Making You Crazy” author, she has not received a reply.

Lala Kent Discussed Reaching Out to Rachel Leviss After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

In the premiere episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, Kent reached out to Rachel “Raquel” Leviss following her cheating scandal with Ariana Madix’s ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. She explained that she felt bad for Leviss after she revealed in a confessional interview that she was fearful Sandoval would cut her off if she was honest about the details of their affair.

In the January 30 episode of “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Kent explained why she wanted to contact Leviss after she initiated heated moments with her at the season 10 reunion.

“I did feel, as strange as it sounds — I wanted closure from Raquel,” said Kent.

She also suggested that she wanted an apology from Leviss for calling her a mistress in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“I needed to know how you sit across from me and call me a mistress, all the while you did what you did,” said Kent.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host also stated that she was unhappy that Leviss convinced “Vanderpump Rules” viewers Kent “bullied” her.

“You owe me the courtesy of saying, ‘I’m really [expletive] sorry,'” continued Kent.