VPR Star Lala Kent Dishes on ‘Very Strange’ BravoCon Interaction

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared she experienced an unsettling interaction with a fan at BravoCon 2023, held during the weekend of November 3.

During a November 13 Amazon Live, a fan asked the reality television personality to share “the funniest fan interaction” she had during the Las Vegas convention. Kent, who has been sober for five years, replied that an inebriated individual let her know she considers the “Vanderpump Rules” star an inspiration to refrain from consuming alcohol.

“I don’t want to say this was funny. Because it wasn’t funny. But it was the strangest,” stated the “Give Them Lala” author. “There was a girl who came up to me during one of the, like, photo moments. And she was wasted, right. I don’t know if there’s a problem happening there. Self-diagnosed, right? But she was falling all over the place. Ready to get her picture. And said that I inspired her to get sober.”

Kent stated that she felt uncomfortable about the situation as she believed the fan might need her assistance.

“I was like, ‘Oh no. Do I need to intervene? Is this you trying to have a bonding moment with me?’ But I was like this is by far the craziest interaction I think I’ve ever had,” said Kent.

The mother of one went on to say that the situation was “a very strange moment.”

“I was like I think you need a little bit more help than just me,” said Kent.

Jax Taylor Was Unhappy With How a Bravo Star Acted Towards Fans During BravoCon

“Vanderpump Rules” personalities Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor spoke about their experiences at the 2023 BravoCon in the November 10 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” Taylor stated that he was upset with how one Bravo celebrity acted around fans. He asserted that he believes reality television personalities “should be grateful” to have a fanbase.

“I know this person pretty well. And I was like, ‘Let’s keep it real here. You’re a Bravolebrity.’ And I feel like some Bravolebrities get a little high on their horses for certain things. It’s kind of like these people paid so much to be there. To see you. There was one person in particular who was walking by who couldn’t be bothered,” said Taylor.

Kristen Doute Shared She Had Enjoyable Time at BravoCon

During a November 2023 episode of her podcast, “Sex Love and What Else Matters,” former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, who was fired from the series in 2020, noted she made a surprise appearance alongside Taylor and Cartwright at the 2023 BravoCon. Doute shared she was grateful for the positive reactions from BravoCon attendees, as she has not appeared as a full-time “Vanderpump Rules” cast member for over three years.

“It fills my heart that people appreciate that we put our lives on the line. That we share so much and keep so little to ourselves. It just really makes it all worth it, doing reality television,” said Doute.

While recording the podcast episode, Doute suggested that she believed some members of the current “Vanderpump Rules” cast should be more appreciative of their fanbase.

“I’m not calling anyone out in particular. I do think that there are some people on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ who really f***** think that they are at f***** Beyoncé, Jay-Z level,” said Doute.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” personality advised the unnamed individuals to “humble” themselves, as their fame “can be taken from [them] in one f******* second.”

“There’s a little stench to the air sometimes that I’m like, ‘Oh.’ I smell a whiff of like ‘I’m better than a lot of people,'” said the “He’s Making You Crazy” author.

She also stated that she believes “Jax, Brittany, and [her] are very humble.”