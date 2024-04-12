Lala Kent Explains Why She Unfollowed 2 VPR Stars on Instagram

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is sharing why she unfollowed her castmates, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix on Instagram.

While filming an April 11 Amazon Live, Kent confirmed that she stopped following Maloney and Madix on the social media platform. She stated that she recently “ filmed something really fun,” where she “met a lot of people,” who she “wanted to follow” on Instagram. The mother of one explained that she likes having a specific number in her following list.

“The Virgo in me doesn’t like when my numbers on Instagram don’t add up and align. So, I have 2.4 [million followers], and then it was, like, following 227,” said Kent.

She stated that when she “went in to see who [she] could unfollow,” she decided Maloney and Madix would be the correct choices.

“They were the two that I seemed to not be that interested in following any longer … Maybe when I go up to 2.5 or 2.6 [million], we can bring ’em back,” said Kent.

Kent also stated that it was “nice” that Maloney and Madix still follow her on Instagram.

“My life is interesting, so why would they unfollow? Just kidding. Just kidding. I’m a petty one today,” quipped Kent.

Lala Kent Addressed Rumors She & Ariana Madix Are at Odds

During a March 20 appearance on “The Talk,” Kent addressed rumors that she and Madix are at odds following the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion. She suggested that she was not in the best place with Madix.

“I think the exact [fan] tweet was ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion and it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things is true,” said the “Give Them Lala” podcast host.

Lala Kent Discussed the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion in an April 2024 Interview

Kent mentioned the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion during an April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that her opinion about certain “Vanderpump Rules” stars had changed after filming the reunion. According to the “Give Them Lala” author, she caught some of her castmates being dishonest at the season 11 reunion.

“This round and this stage in the game, I was like, ‘I feel so grossed out.’ Where at the reunion, people looking dead at me in the eyes, being like ‘That never happened.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’” said Kent.

The reality television star said she was “frustrated” by the situation. She stated that while the reunion made her emotional, she “felt great afterwards.”

“I left with feeling peaceful. I knew that I was as honest as I could have been. Even though it may have not hit the way I may have liked it to. It was like I did not have one thing to hide,” said Kent.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Kent shared where she stands with the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. The mother of one stated that she has remained close to Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies. She said, however, that she has retreated from the rest of her “Vanderpump Rules” castmates. She explained that she wanted to remain calm during her second pregnancy.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.