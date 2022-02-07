Lala Kent Sparks Speculation With Strange Warning: ‘Will Not Be Silenced’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent confused fans on February 6 when she posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories.

Kent posted the strange message containing a warning on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening. “I will not be silenced,” the post read. “Women are so often afraid to speak out because we are afraid of being shamed. No more. WE hold the power. WE will make a difference. WE will not be silenced.” Here is the Story:

The television personality split from her fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021 after pictures of Emmett in the company of other women in Nashville, Tennessee, surfaced online. In a January episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” she said Emmett cheated on her multiple times: “And it’s not just one person, it’s many,” she claimed.

The star has since fueled rumors of a new man after she revealed she was going on a date with someone who was “built like Superman.” It’s unclear if Kent’s cryptic Instagram post was in relation to her dating life, however, as she hasn’t spoken up about it since sharing it on February 6.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Speculated About What Kent Could Be Referring to In Her Post

Kent’s post was shared on Twitter and Reddit and caused many fans to react to her message, with some speculating about what she could mean, while others criticized the Give Them Lala Beauty founder. “What? Who is trying to silence her?” one person asked.

“You got that right!!!! How are you doing since everything? You are a Strong woman you will be OK,” another said. Yet another said, “Won’t be silence about what? Trashing her baby daddy?”

Other fans criticized the star, with several people commenting on Twitter, “When has she ever been silent?” Another added, “Oh ffs. Why won’t she just go away?” Another person wrote, “That’s funny because she silenced her castmates from saying anything about RAND when they knew the truth.”

One comment read, “You lose them the same way you got them remember? Maybe staying silent is in your best interest right now lala.”

Kent Has Shared a Couple of Throwback Posts Recently & Opened Up About Her Looks

Kent has opened up in the last week about her looks and her insecurities as she posted a couple of throwback photos on Instagram. On February 3, Kent posted a throwback photo of herself and wrote that she was missing her “freshly injected lips,” before asking her followers their thoughts on lip injections. As fans sounded off in the comments, a couple of eagle-eyed followers noticed what appeared to be a blur over her ring.

Kent, who is mom to Ocean, also shared a photo on February 5 opening up about insecurities. She wrote, “I am aware my bounce back after having Ocean happened quickly,” but added that everyone has insecurities. She told fans that some of hers are that her “left boob is much bigger than my right, and my left ear sticks out.” The photo showed the “Vanderpump Rules” star in her Give Them Lala merchandise.

READ NEXT: Captain Lee Rosbach Speaks Out on ‘Tough’ Below Deck Season