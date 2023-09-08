Lindsay Hubbard Spotted at Wedding Festivities in Portugal Following Carl Radke Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard attended a friend’s wedding festivities days after her own engagement was called off.

The “Summer House” star was set to marry Carl Radke in Mexico in November 2022, but in late August 2023, Radke told her he couldn’t move forward with the wedding, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

On September 8, 2023, Hubbard was photographed in Portugal at her close friend Jaclyn Shuman’s wedding festivities, according to Us Weekly. The Bravo star wore a long white gown as she posed with Shuman and other friends on a boat dock at the Cascais Marina. Schuman was a cast member on the first season of “Summer House” in 2016.

Carl Radke Wanted Out of The Relationship With Lindsay Hubbard For a While

Radke’s decision to end his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard was not a sudden change of heart.

He broke the news to an unsuspecting Hubbard just two weeks after she celebrated with Shuman and other friends at her own bridal shower in New York City. All seemed fine with Radke, who showed up with flowers to surprise his then-fiancee.

In another blow, Radke dropped the breakup bombshell as Bravo’s cameras rolled.

In September 2023, a source told Us Weekly. “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl. He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

Shortly after the breakup was revealed, Radke was spotted at LaGuardia Airport to catch a flight out of New York. He was later photographed at a bar in Minnesota with a friend. Radke looked glum in photos posted by Page Six. A source told the outlet that “things are tense right now” between the exes.

Fellow co-star Danielle Olivera told People that Radke and Hubbard tried to make their relationship look perfect on the show. “They were totally in that love bubble,” Olivera said. “They knew that their relationship would be put under a microscope [on ‘Summer House’] … and they wanted to be as close to perfect as possible.”

Even last summer, Radke wasn’t thrilled with a storyline that focused on him and Hubbard as loners in a love bubble. While speaking on the “BravBros” podcast, Radke said he felt dismayed that it was portrayed that he and Hubbard were “in this honeymoon love bubble” and were disconnected from the rest of the cast.

Lindsay Hubbard is Not Doing Well, According to Sources

While she put on a brave face for Shuman’s wedding, Hubbard initially kept a low profile in the days following the breakup. An insider told Us that Hubbard is “broken up and not in a great place,” but has been “surrounded by friends and family.”

In addition to Shuman, Hubbard’s support has included several other “Summer House” co-stars. A source told Entertainment Tonight that “the women of ‘Summer House’ are rallying behind Lindsay and showing support to her after Carl called off their engagement.”

“Many of the women have reached out to Lindsay to send their condolences, and some have spent time with her,” the insider added. “Some of the girls are set to film a scene with Lindsay soon. Lindsay didn’t see the breakup coming and is completely devastated.”

