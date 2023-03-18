Lisa Vanderpump Accused of Playing ‘Chess’ by Former Co-Star

One of Lisa Vanderpump’s former co-stars compared her to a chess player – but it was not a compliment about her board game skills. During a March 16, 2023 appearance on “The Viall Files,” former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute said she wants nothing to do with anything Vanderpump-related.

“The Lisa that I see on the show, it’s just a chess player,” Doute said. “I don’t have very many kind things to say about her.”

Doute, who exited “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020 after eight seasons, revealed that she thinks the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s “motherly” persona toward her co-stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval is “ all an act.”

Doute did acknowledge that there are some cast members on the Bravo reality show that Vanderpump does seem to really care for, but she added, “I just think that’s a character she plays, like the mother hen.”

She claimed that Vanderpump really ramped the motherly act up during the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” which is set in her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. “She did it in the beginning seasons too,” Doute added. “Like ‘oh here are you counting your tips?’ Like lady, you’re never in here. You come in like once a week and, you know, drink rosé.”

Kristen Doute Says Lisa Vanderpump is ‘Obsessed’ With Her

While speaking with Viall, Doute went on to address comments Vanderpump made about her during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I don’t know why she’s so obsessed with me,“ Doute said of Vanderpump, before explaining that she filmed an upcoming scene for “Vanderpump Rules” specifically because her close friend Ariana Madix asked her to—and for no other reason. Madix is currently dealing with her ex-boyfriend Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal.

“I filmed that scene because Ariana specifically said ‘I really need you to do this for me,’” Doute said. “I told her I have nothing to gain from this, in fact, will probably look like an opportunist or thirsty. I specifically said to her ‘This has nothing to do with the network, the production, the ratings. I don’t need to do it.’ And she wanted me to so I did. And then the very next day on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Lisa Vanderpump’s on and just for no reason like has to throw shade at me.”

Doute was referring to Vanderpump’s March 8, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” when she was asked if her opinion on Doute has changed in the years since she departed “Vanderpump Rules.” “Let me think about that for a moment, no,” Vanderpump replied.

After recounting the story to Viall, Doute said, “I’m like, okay, bye b****.”

According to Us Weekly, Doute also clapped back after Vanderpump made the shady comment about her on the Bravo late night show. On her Instagram story on March 8, she wrote, “Word on the street is that tonight’s #WWHL guest s*** on me, again…? Dear Guest, why are you so obsessed with me? Xoxo Kristen.”

Lisa Vanderpump & Kristen Doute Have Been on the Outs Since the 3rd Season of “Vanderpump Rules’

Vanderpump’s beef with Doute dates back to 2014, when he was forced to fire the SUR waitress after she caused a scene and screamed at a manager during an argument at the restaurant.

According to BravoTV.com, Doute addressed Vanderpump’s issue with her during her final season of the show. “I’ve definitely had a few incidents throughout the years, but that was forever ago,” she said. “Lisa, you do so many wonderful things in this world, but you hold onto that as your hobby? Like, try knitting.”

Doute’s co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, also agreed that Vanderpump should let the hostility go. While speaking on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019, Schroeder said she didn’t think Vanderpump’s treatment of Doute was fair.

“I don’t think there’s an agenda,” Maloney added. “I think that was a long time ago and Kristen has apologized and tried to play, you know, make nice with her and apologize for that over and over and over. So yeah, I think it’s time to let that go.”

“It doesn’t make sense anymore,” Schroeder added. “I don’t understand where it’s coming from.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Doesn’t Believe Real Housewives Star’s Story