Lisa Vanderpump Teases Drama with Scheana Shay & Brock Davies on Vanderpump Rules

Lisa Vanderpump says viewers will be surprised by one of the relationships on “Vanderpump Rules” this season – and it’s not a dynamic between two SURvers.

In a new interview, Vanderpump pointed to Scheana Shay’s relationship with her fiance Brock Davies as one that will surprise viewers when the Bravo reality show returns for season 9.

Shay announced her engagement to the Australian rugby player in July 2021, three months after welcoming their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies. The two first met in 2019, but didn’t become Instagram official until April 2020, per ScreenRant. At the time, Shay noted that while “negativity” always surrounds her dating life, she “couldn’t be happier” with Davies.

Vanderpump Said Shay & Davies’ Relationship is ‘Eye-Opening’

Vanderpump said Scheana Shay’s relationship with Brock Davies will be a storyline in the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The SUR boss told Us Weekly that things got “complicated” between the two during filming, which took place earlier this year.

“Is Brock The One? Only Scheana will find out that, but it definitely got a little complicated there,” Vanderpump teased to the outlet. “And a few people had a lot of opinions, and they weren’t afraid to verbalize them. … He is very much loved, but it wasn’t a smooth journey.”

“I think Brock brings definitely, you know, some surprises,” Vanderpump continued. “And that whole relationship is a little, eye-opening.”

While Shay and Brock are engaged to be married, Vanderpump said she “hopes” the fitness guru is really “the one” for the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran.

“Their relationship does play out on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ this season,” she said. “’Vanderpump Rules’ definitely felt [like] it was a different energy, but it did [still] feel as complicated and as intense, but because they were grown up, it seems like there were slightly more in-depth issues rather than, you know, somebody saying ’It’s my birthday.’”

Vanderpump Thinks Shay’s Relationship Moved Fast

Over the first eight seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” fans have seen Shay’s past romantic relationships play out. Viewers of the Bravo reality show witnessed the 36-year-old “Good as Gold” singer marry her longtime love Mike Shay — and then divorce him. She also had controversial relationships with soap actor Rob Valletta, “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Robby Hayes, and SUR bartender Adam Spott.

But once Shay became involved with Davies — who is already a father to two children who live in Australia with their mother — things moved very fast. During a guest spot on “Watch What Happens Live” in March 2021, Vanderpump expressed surprise over how quickly Shay’s relationship with the fitness trainer progressed to parenthood.

When host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump who surprised her the most during the “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom that also spawned newborns for Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, she said Shay’s pregnancy was the biggest surprise because it seemed “so quick being in such a new relationship” with Brock Davies.

“Scheana does fall in love pretty often, as we know, so the fact that she really kind of made this commitment,” Vanderpump added. “One minute, she was freezing her eggs, the next she was fertilized and she’s gonna be ready to pop soon.”

