‘Southern Hospitality’ Cast Sound Off on Joe Bradley & Luann de Lesseps Reports

Luann de Lesseps and “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley fueled the rumor mill following their “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” appearance, when outlets reported that they were seen getting cozy.

Bradley’s co-star and friend Maddi Reese addressed those reports during her appearance on WWHL on Tuesday, February 13. “I think you will see that play out at our reunion,” she replied to a fan question about the Countess’ rumored hookup with Bradley, who is currently dating “Summer House” star Danielle Olivera. “Yeah — what happened there.”

Bradley’s friend Reese didn’t have much to say about her co-star’s relationship with Olivera, however, as she told the WWHL audience, “Like, [they can do] whatever they want. I haven’t really hung out with them. I haven’t seen them together [or] spent much time with them.”

On February 15, the trailer for the “Southern Hospitality” season 2 dropped on Instagram and it showed that Bradley and De Lesseps’ encounter was brought up at a certain point. In fact, Bradley’s co-star and friend TJ Dinch said he was 99% sure that Bradley had hooked up with the Countess.

Luann de Lesseps Denied That Anything Happened But Acknowledged That They Had Great Chemistry

De Lesseps spoke about the rumors with TMZ and while she denied that a hookup occurred, she acknowledged the “great chemistry” she had with Bradley.

The RHONY alum said she and Bradley went out for drinks but pointed to his relationship with Olivera when asked whether she is now dating her fellow Bravolebrity. “He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way,” she told the outlet.

De Lesseps also hinted that she would be very interested in pursuing something with Bradley if he were to break up with Olivera.

After De Lesseps’ comments to TMZ, Bradley added fuel to the fire when he posted a video of himself and “Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul singing De Lesseps’ song “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

Joe Bradley & Danielle Olivera Have Been Seeing Each Other Since BravoCon 2023

Bradley and Olivera have been seeing each other since BravoCon in November 2023, and Olivera was actually in attendance at his WWHL appearance with De Lesseps. The “Southern Hospitality” star previously spoke about how fast their relationship moved.

“She invited me to New York, and I thought she was just kind of saying it in the moment,” he told People. “Like, ‘Oh yeah, you should come.’ But two days later, she was like, ‘Hey, did you book your flight yet?’ And I was like, ‘Oh wow, she was serious!’ And then next thing I know, I was [wearing a microphone] and sitting in the audience at WWHL.”

After reports of a hookup with De Lesseps began circulating, Olivera seemed to address them when she posted the simple text on her Instagram Stories, “In what world.” She also posted a photo of them together on her Instagram Stories, showing the “Southern Hospitality” star in his dressing room before the taping.

At the same time as Bradley’s WWHL appearance, however, he spoke with Us Weekly about their relationship. He shared that they had moved too fast at the beginning of their romance and he’d decided to press the brakes a bit to make sure he could completely commit to her. The Bravo star told the publication that he was “only” seeing Olivera at the time, but needed to work on his communication skills before taking the step toward being officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

