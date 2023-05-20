Bravo Star Claims A-Lister Messaged Her ‘Looking for a Side Chick’

Madison LeCroy shared more details about what happened when MLB star Alex Rodriguez reportedly slid into her DMs, a couple of years after her “Southern Charm” co-star Craig Conover first hinted at it.

The Bravo show’s cast discussed the claims at the season 7 reunion in 2021 and at that time, LeCroy insisted that she’d never gotten physical with the athlete but that they’d spoken on the phone. In an appearance on the “Pillows and Beer” podcast co-hosted by Conover and LeCroy’s ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll, LeCroy revealed more details about what actually went down.

Kroll brought up the subject and said his intention was to correct the record regarding LeCroy, who claimed that the MLB star slid into her DMs in 2020 the day that “Southern Charm” producers had filmed her breakup with Kroll. During the podcast episode, the MLB star’s name was bleeped out, although LeCroy began by saying that her first reaction when she received the DM was to tell Kroll, “I’m being f****** catfished. The dude is dating [Jennifer Lopez] is not in my DM right now.”

Kroll said he recalled seeing the message, which apparently was asking LeCroy if the gyms were open in her area during the COVID pandemic. “I’m like, ‘Austen, respond for me!'” she exclaimed. LeCroy said she told the athlete, “I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ … I’m wifey material.”

Rodriguez’s spokesperson denied LeCroy’s claims in a statement to Page Six which said, “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying [to] get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false.”

Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll Claimed That Alex Rodriguez Was Trying to Fly Her to Miami

Kroll told his podcast listeners that the MLB star was “FaceTiming [her] ad nauseam” and kept trying to fly her to Miami. “You were like, ‘This motherf*****’s FaceTimed me three or four times today,’” he recalled his ex telling him. “And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at f****** your beck and call.’”

LeCroy claimed that once she replied with that comment, the athlete backtracked and told her he just wanted to be friends, and that’s basically when their interactions ended. She also alleged that Rodriguez had been sending her commercial flight itineraries, as Conover and Kroll said they were surprised he didn’t offer his private jet. “People still don’t believe me,” LeCroy shared. “I swear to God, I’ve never, ever seen that person.”

Madison LeCroy Is Now Married to Brett Randle

Around a month or two after the reports of the communication between LeCroy and Rodriguez started circulating, the MLB star and Jennifer Lopez announced that they were calling off their engagement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they told Today in a statement in April 2021. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Rodriguez is now dating Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness model. LeCroy tied the knot with her partner Brett Randle in November 2022 and is set to appear in the 9th season of “Southern Charm,” which has already been filmed but does not yet have a premiere date.

