Madison LeCroy Weighs in on Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo’s Relationship

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy shared her thoughts about her castmate Craig Conover‘s relationship with his girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in November 2023, LeCroy referenced that DeSorbo has appeared hesitant to get married to Conover. The mother of one stated that she believes the couple will eventually get married. She said, however, that she believes DeSorbo, who resides in New York, is focused on career, which is a trait that Conover appreciates.

“He’s attracted to those types of women. But Paige is New York driven. She is fast-paced, she is doing her thing. She’s going to do it whether he’s involved or not. And I think it’s almost like he’s kind of poking fun at her. I think it will eventually happen but they’re both just knocking it out and being successful so I don’t know if it’s time to get married,” said LeCroy.

She went on to say that she “would love to have her in Charleston full time,” as she has become close friends with DeSorbo.

“I have been begging for someone with this kind of personality since I got on this show. I mean, I have [Patricia Altschul] but Patrica can’t come to every single event. Paige’s eye-rolls are enough for me. So I’m happy she’s on, honestly,” said the 33-year-old.

Austen Kroll Shared His Thoughts About Craig Conover’s Relationship

Conover’s castmate and friend Austen Kroll weighed in on his relationship with DeSorbo in a November 2023 interview with Decider. While speaking to the publication, Kroll noted that DeSorbo and Conover split their time between Southern Carolina and New York. He stated that he believes “the long distance thing is working for them.” He explained that “Paige likes to have her space.”

“Craig makes a lot of time to go up [to New York], especially in the summer — he basically lived there — and if that is working for them, then I don’t even know why it’s a question. I don’t know why everyone is poking and prodding as to whether they’re happy or not because she doesn’t want to move to Charleston? So what! They’re not even engaged yet, she doesn’t have to move to Charleston. To me, if it’s working then don’t fix it. And in my opinion, it’s working,” said the reality television star.

Paige DeSorbo Said She’s Not in a Rush to Get Engaged

DeSorbo stated that she was not in a rush to get engaged to Conover in a September 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that she and the lawyer have “only been dating for two years.” The fashion influencer also stated that she does not want to make major life changes, like moving, just yet.

“I still like my life the way it is, I don’t want to have a baby yet. I do eventually want a ring. But not right now,” said DeSorbo.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, however, DeSorbo stated that she would feel fine if she were to unexpectedly get pregnant.

“If I have a child, I have a child. You know, I’m in my 30’s now, that’s the normal time. I’d be okay with it,” said the “Summer House” star.