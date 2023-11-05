Austen Kroll Responds to ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star’s Criticism of His Behavior

Rod Razavi jumped into the deep end of the drama during his first season of “Southern Charm” as he found himself pursuing Olivia Flowers while trying to navigate her situation with her ex Austen Kroll.

During the last couple of episodes, Razavi has spoken out about Kroll’s treatment of Flowers and Kroll recently responded to the criticism. On one of his dates with Flowers, Razavi told her, “I like to live by a code and handle myself a certain way,” he said, as Flowers said it was called “values and morals.”

“Austen likes to sound like he’s doing that and maybe snake around a little bit,” he added as Flowers laughed. In a confessional, he explained, “Austen’s decision-making is all about him and he’s always the victim in his eyes and he’s always the cause of the problem. Every time.”

On November 2, Instagram account Queens of Bravo posted a summary of Razavi’s remarks. Kroll took to the comments section of the post to reply, “I don’t think I’ve ever said this before, but… man I can’t wait for the reunion !” Several fans also commented on the post to support Razavi and praised his behavior so far on the show.

Rod Razavi Confronted Austen Kroll About the Bra That Was Left on His Ottoman After His Hangout With Olivia Flowers

Razavi and Kroll sat down to have a conversation about Flowers during a guys’ trip to Shep Rose‘s family home in Linville, North Carolina. Their conversation in the 8th episode of the season centered on Razavi finding out that Flowers left her bra on Kroll’s ottoman, which made him think that the two exes had hooked up.

During an earlier conversation between Kroll and Craig Conover, Kroll told his good friend that Flowers went to his house to hang out and watch a movie but left her bra on his ottoman. Kroll later admitted that they cuddled a bit and Flowers kissed his chest but that nothing happened and she left afterward.

Meanwhile, Razavi expressed that he was feeling annoyed seeing Kroll “f*** with [Olivia’s] feelings” and wanted his co-star to take accountability for his actions. The episode ended as Kroll and Razavi talked it out between the two of them, with Kroll reassuring Razavi that he didn’t want to get back together with Flowers.

Olivia Flowers Recently Teased That Her Positive Steps Toward Friendship With Austen Kroll Won’t Last

Flowers recently hinted in an interview with E! News that her reconciliation with Kroll won’t last during season 9 of “Southern Charm.”

She said viewers will see their attempts to mend their friendship but it eventually “deteriorates” due to complications. Meanwhile, she shared that she was also trying to work on her friendship with Taylor Ann Green after Green admitted to kissing Kroll, but that it was also a “rollercoaster.”

The 8th episode ended with the mid-season trailer for season 9 and it showed that Flowers and Green will have a lot of emotional moments coming up. In one clip, Green asks Flowers, “Do you want me to say he f***** me?” She replied, “That is what happened.”

