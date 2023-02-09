Olivia Flowers Breaks Silence on Her Brother’s Death

Olivia Flowers posted a tribute to her brother, Conner, after his death at his Charleston, South Carolina, home on January 30, 2023. On February 9, what would have been Conner’s 33rd birthday, Olivia Flowers broke her silence about his death and shared a photo of him on her Instagram.

“I’ve been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality,” she wrote, “but I want to wish you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Conner. Mom, Dad, and I love you and are here on earth missing you. #33.”

The “Southern Charm” star continued her emotional post by thanking those who had reached out to her and “been so helpful during this time.” She said, “To be surrounded by those who knew and loved Conner all week was a gift in itself. We are so grateful for all your messages – please know they haven’t gone unseen.”

Conner Flowers’ cause of death has not been released at this time.

Olivia Flowers’ ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Stars, Including Austen Kroll, Commented on Her Instagram Post

Flowers’ post was soon flooded with love and support from her “Southern Charm” co-stars and other Bravolebrities. Her ex Austen Kroll, who has previously opened up on the show about his sister’s death when they were children, wrote, “Beautifully said. We’re all here for you.” Flowers replied to him, “grateful for my Charm group. Love having yall around me.”

Taylor Ann Green wrote, “Celebrating with Jesus today.” Naomie Olindo, Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen all wrote, “Love you” with heart emojis. Kathryn Dennis commented on the post, “Love you both!!!! Beautiful day for it!”

Several “Southern Hospitality” stars also shared their love for Flowers in the comments. “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix wrote, “Sending you all the love and hugs for you and your family.”

Conner Flowers Was Remembered by His Family as a Remarkable Young Man Who Was ‘Full of Life’

Soon after news of Conner Flowers’ death broke, the family issued a statement asking for privacy as they mourned the “overwhelming loss” of their family member. The statement, published by People, described Olivia Flowers’ older brother as a “remarkable young man” who had a lot of love and compassion for those around him.

Conner Flowers was “full of life and a fun-loving friend,” worked in real estate and had a passion for golfing, his obituary in the Charleston Post & Courier stated. His funeral took place on February 5 and the family requested donations in Flowers’ name to lymedisease.org and pethelpers.org in lieu of flowers.

The Flowers family was a close-knit one, and Olivia’s parents occasionally appeared on “Southern Charm” season 8, her debut season. The Bravo star also has a Story Highlight on her Instagram page dedicated to the Flowers, filled with loving posts about her parents and brother. She notably moved back to South Carolina from Los Angeles during the pandemic and lived with her family during season 8.

