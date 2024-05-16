Paige DeSorbo Says Her Romance With Craig Conover is ‘Draining’ Her

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo is opening up about her nearly three-year relationship with “Southern Charm” personality Craig Conover.

While speaking to BravoTV.com in May 2024, DeSorbo referenced that her “Summer House” castmate, Danielle Olivera, stated she believed the fashion influencer has given Conover “nothing” while they have been dating. DeSorbo stated she disagreed with Olivera’s assessment.

“I give Craig everything. It’s actually draining me,” said the 31-year-old.

DeSorbo also let BravoTV.com know that she is “not engaged” or pregnant.

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Have Discussed Their Relationship on Their Respective Bravo Shows

Conover and DeSorbo have discussed their relationship on “Summer House” and “Southern Charm.” In “Summer House” season 8, Conover told Kyle Cooke it is “very probable” that he and his girlfriend will eventually break up as they live in different states. As fans are aware, DeSorbo resides in New York, while Conover lives in South Carolina.

During a March 2024 interview with E! News, DeSorbo shared she did not take issue with Conover sharing he thinks they may break up.

“Honestly, I wasn’t upset about it at all because I think everything he said I agreed with,” said DeSorbo. “Yes, in statistics people could potentially break up. We have a higher rate because we do do long distance. But I think if we weren’t acknowledging that we would be really naive.”

She also shared she believes she and her boyfriend “do a good job of talking about all the things that maybe are taboo or scary to talk about before big life events.”

Paige DeSorbo Shared She Would Not Want to Live in South Carolina

In an April 2024 interview on “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino’s podcast, “Something Went Wrong W/ Vinny,” DeSorbo shared she did not believe Conover would thrive in New York City.

“He would die in New York City. Like literally die,” said the “Summer House” star.

She also stated that she is not interested in moving to Charleston, South Carolina.

“I think I would die down there. Like, I can’t even go to the grocery store down there. Because I’m like there’s no reason that this lie should be taking this long. Like I have zero patience,” stated the “Giggly Squad” podcast co-host.

Paige DeSorbo Discussed Craig Conover’s Timeline For Children

During the May 5 episode of the “Summer House After Show,” DeSorbo gave her opinion about Conover stating he would like to become a father within the next five years.

“When Craig’s ovaries come in, he can decide when he wants to have a baby,” said DeSorbo.

She stated that while she “love[s] a timeline,” she believes having a child “is something that you really can’t plan.”

“Also, I’m the one that has to have it,” continued DeSorbo. “So I love that he has a timeline. But we will compromise. And go by my timeline for a baby.”

She also stated Conover has not yet asked her to get married or move in with him.

“I kind of think of it in my own head of like, ‘Okay. If he’s not asking, I’m going to proceed with my personal timeline.’ I’m not just going to sit and wait,” said DeSorbo.