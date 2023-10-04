Paige DeSorbo Shares Why She Doesn’t Want to Be Engaged ‘Right Now’

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo opened up about her romance with “Southern Charm” personality Craig Conover, who she began dating in 2021, in a September 2023 interview with E! News, as reported by Reality Blurb. While speaking to E! News, the “Giggly Squad” podcast host shared she would like to wait before an engagement. The New York native explained that she does not want to make changes to her life that would be necessary if she were to take the next step in her relationship with the lawyer.

DeSorbo also stated that she believes fans eager for her and Conover to be engaged do not realize they have only been together for two years.

“I think because we’re on reality TV and people watch us like every so often, every couple of months they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s been a couple years, where I’m like ‘No, no, it’s been the same year.’ So we’ve only been dating for two years and I still like my life the way it is,” stated the “Summer House” star.

The 30-year-old also explained that she does not “want to have a baby yet.” She noted, however, that she does “eventually” want to be Conover’s fiancée.

“I do eventually want a ring, but not right now. I just — I’m turning 31, and I like my life the way it is,” asserted the “Summer House” personality.

Craig Conover Spoke About His Relationship With Paige DeSorbo

In a separate September 2023 interview with E! News, Conover shared that he and his girlfriend do not want to “rush into” an engagement because they do not want to make the same mistakes as some other unnamed Bravo stars.

“There’s a lot of relationships on Bravo that we are privy to and we don’t want to end up like and that’s no shade to anyone, but it’s like we actually want to have a family together one day, like, we’ve got to do it the right way. And we can’t rush into this because it makes everyone around us happy,” said the 34-year-old.

During a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Conover noted that while he and DeSorbo are in a long-distance relationship, they spend the majority of their time together.

“We live together, we just sometimes are in Charleston and sometimes, we’re in New York,” said Conover.

The “Southern Charm” star also noted that DeSorbo has been vocal about enjoying her time away from him.

“I think she really enjoys that time apart and she talks about it. She’s like ‘I get to have my alone time. I watch my shows.’ And I am, obviously, the more sensitive one, so I have to be like, ‘That doesn’t mean that she doesn’t like you, Craig,’” quipped Conover.

During a September 2023 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Conover asserted that his and DeSorbo’s relationship “is moving forward slowly and sustainably.” He also acknowledged that some “Southern Charm” and “Summer House” viewers may be under the impression that he and DeSorbo are headed for a breakup, as they have had several serious conversations about the future of their relationship. For instance, in “Summer House” season 7, episode 9, DeSorbo tearfully told her boyfriend that she felt hesitant about moving to Charleston, South Carolina because her career is in New York and she would miss her family, particularly her mother.

“By repeating that conversation over and over, it does make it look like we have issues, because it looks like we really, really care about like that we’re not okay with our current situation. And we just are,” explained Conover.

The Sewing Down South owner admitted, however, that he and DeSorbo typically refrain from having difficult conversations about their future when they are not filming for Bravo.

“We don’t let the stress of the unknown and the future ruin our day today,” said the 34-year-old.

Craig Conover Shared His Thoughts About Taylor Ann Green’s Claim About His Girlfriend

During the “Chicks in the Office” podcast interview, Conover referenced that Taylor Ann Green accused DeSorbo of cheating on him in “Southern Charm” season 9, episode 1. He stated that he felt sympathy for Green at that moment, as he believes she was “really hurting” following her breakup with Shep Rose.

The “Southern Charm” star made similar comments about the situation in his September 2023 Us Weekly interview. He suggested that he thinks Green was projecting because she has maintained that Rose was unfaithful throughout their 2-year-long relationship.

“Getting cheated on really throws your entire world and everything you thought through a loop, and most of us have been there and it’s an awful feeling,” said Conover.

He also stated that his girlfriend will not “hold a grudge” against Green. Conover noted, however, that he believes Green should apologize to DeSorbo for the remark.