Paige DeSorbo Shares Her Thoughts About Taylor Ann Green Suggesting She Cheated

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo shared her thoughts about “Southern Charm” personality Taylor Ann Green suggesting she cheated on her boyfriend of two years, Craig Conover. While recording the October 7 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” DeSorbo mentioned that Green and Conover had an uncomfortable interaction while filming “Southern Charm” season 9, episode 1. The former dental hygienist ended the conversation by stating, “What about your girl cheating on you?”

During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, DeSorbo shared she is under the impression that Green did not genuinely believe she has strayed outside of her relationship. In addition, the 30-year-old revealed she found the situation somewhat amusing.

“I thought it was kind of funny that she would throw that out there. Because also the way she said it – her, like, voice was kind of like trailing off, like, even she didn’t believe it,” shared the “Summer House” star.

According to DeSorbo, Green had made the claim that she cheated before filming the premiere episode of “Southern Charm” season 9.

“I had heard prior to, obviously, that day filming. She had, like, said this about me a couple months prior and people, like, came back and told me,” said the 30-year-old. “Honestly, my first instinct was like, ‘Oh my god, but like who? You know, is he hot? Is he rich?’ I’m so excited for me. But I didn’t really care. I’m not close enough to her to be like, ‘That’s so mean of you.’ I didn’t care at all.”

Taylor Ann Green Spoke About the Cheating Rumor on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Us Weekly reported that Green mentioned she suggested DeSorbo was romantically involved with someone beside Conover while filming an October 2023 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode. According to the 28-year-old she “heard” the rumor at “BravoCon last year” in October 2022.

“I repeated it and I regret that,” said Green.

According to Us Weekly, Green informed the publication in October 2023 that she “had a conversation” with DeSorbo and Conover about the situation. She referenced that she “repeated the rumor” during an argument regarding her ex-boyfriend, Shep Rose, who she has accused of cheating on her.

“I just was like, ‘Look, I’m sorry. It was a rumor and I repeated the rumor in a very hurt and vulnerable moment.’ And again, it goes back to that, ‘Hurt people. Hurt people.’ ‘You hurt me, Craig. So, I’m gonna dig you back,’” explained Green.

Craig Conover Revealed Why He Did Not Initially Tell His Girlfriend About His Interaction With Taylor Ann Green

Conover shared his thoughts about Green’s claim while recording the September 24 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. He stated he was aware Green was “really hurting” when she made the accusation about his girlfriend. He also stated that he spoke to the production of “Southern Charm” about the situation.

“Look, there’s some production companies out there that would have run with it like a dog with a bone. And fortunately, ours didn’t,” said the 34-year-old. “I was like, ‘Guys, this isn’t worth it to us if this is going to become a smear campaign against Paige.’”

The Sewing Down South owner also revealed why he did not initially tell DeSorbo about his interaction with Green in season 9, episode 1. He explained that he wanted the fashion influencer to continue filming the show.

“I didn’t tell her right away because I didn’t want her to be like, ‘Well, cool, I’m not going to come film your show with these girls I don’t know.’ But, no, I told her and she laughed it off, fortunately. But she was like, ‘Well I’m not going to f*** with Taylor anymore,’” shared the “Southern Charm” star.