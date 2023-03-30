‘Vandperpump Rules’ Star Has Clever Response to Scandoval

Peter Madrigal is the latest “Vanderpump Rules” star to find a silver lining in Scandavol.

The SUR manager responded to the headline-making cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss with his own merch line — and his products are a direct diss toward the former pageant queen whom he once dated.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peter Madrigal Announced His Merch on TikTok

In March 2023, Madrigal, 38, took to TikTok to announce the launch of his own merch line, inspired by his ties to Leviss, whom he briefly dated in 2022.

The line, posted for sale on the Number1guy.com website, includes t-shirts that depict Madrigal as a centaur. The caption on the half-man/half-horse image reads “Ain’t no starter pony.” There are also candles that are labeled with “Consolidate Me” and “Starter Pony,” as well as hoodies with the message “No. 1 Guy” and “Madrigal” on them. Prices range from $30 to $120.

Madrigal’s merch was spawned from comments made about him by Leviss.

Madrigal briefly dated Leviss during the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” before her affair with Sandoval started. In a later “Vanderpump Rules” scene, she ultimately broke things off with Madrigal, telling him, “You’ve always been a shoulder for me to cry on and to consolidate me when things have been tough.” “Console you,” he corrected her.

Leviss also talked about Madrigal during a March 1, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” While playing a game called, “Do you Regret It?,” Leviss was asked if she regretted going out with Madrigal and crying to him.

“I feel like Peter’s, like, a great starting pony to get back into the dating world,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “He was such a great shoulder to cry on.”

Madrigal took offense to Leviss’ diss. While speaking on the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast, Madrigal said of Leviss, “I’m nobody’s starter pony. … F*** off. Who the f*** do you think you are?”

He also poked fun at Leviss’ vocabulary. On the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, he joked that after their date he took Leviss “back to her place and I took care of her, consolidating her.”

Peter Madrigal is Not the Only “Vanderpump Rules” Star Who Launched a Merch Line

Leviss and Sandoval’s scandal has spawned other merch. On March 28, 2023, Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix posted a link for “Team Ariana” merch that includes a “Ride or Die” t-shirt, “Best F***ing Friend” t-shirt,” and an “I Was Born Cool” hat.

And Madix and her business partner Katie Maloney had a surge in sales when they launched a merch line to help finance their upcoming Something About Her Sandwich shop in the aftermath of the cheating scandal. The themed merch was launched after fans asked what they could do to support Madix during her difficult breakup from Sandoval.

“You have no idea the kind of support it’s offered to myself and Ariana and the sandwich shop,” Maloney told fans on Instagram. “I mean holy s*** we are just so touched and overwhelmed. “Things are really happening now and that’s because of all of you that supported us by buying merch.”

And Lala Kent launched a “Send it to Darrell” sweatshirt line following her Instagram story rant in which she called out Leviss’ lawyer for sending her an email. “Send it to Darrell!” Kent screamed in reference to her own attorney, Darrell Miller.

