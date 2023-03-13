Peter Madrigal Reacts to Raquel Leviss’ Shady Comment About Him

“Vanderpump Rules” star Peter Madrigal clapped back at Raquel Leviss’ comment that he was a “great starter pony” when she got back into the dating scene after ending her engagement to James Kennedy.

Days after the former pageant queen was embroiled in a cheating scandal with her co-star Tom Sandoval, Madrigal reacted to her remarks about the few dates he and Leviss went on in 2022.

In a March 13, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast , Madrigal revealed he was “upset” that he was made fun of on TV. “I don’t tolerate that s***,” he told Yontef. “It’s like, yeah, well, you know, who the hell are you to call me a starter pony?”

Leviss has been hit with major backlash amid the cheating scandal due to the fact that she was close friends with Sandoval’s now-ex, Ariana Madix.

“I probably would’ve defended her more had she not come in like, ‘oh yeah, he’s a starter pony.’ Madrigal said. “You know, just kind of dismissing me. It’s like, yeah, well, why would I have to defend someone like that? You know what I mean? That’s not cool. …I’ve already been insulted by this …I’ve nothing left to say to this person, you know?”

“Name calling,” he added. “I don’t tolerate that. We’re not in high school. You can be like, ‘oh, yeah, he was a good guy, but I just wasn’t into it.’ No, starter pony.”

Madrigal was also angry with Leviss while speaking on the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast. “I’m nobody’s starter pony,” he said. “Go f*** yourself. I always keep an even keel, but my God. Who the hell do you think you are? Who the f***k do you think you are?”

Raquel Leviss Made Her Comment About Peter Madrigal During a “Watch What Happens Live” Game

Madrigal and Leviss went on several dates, one of which was shown on the “Vanderpump Rules” episode “Was it Worth It?” During the date, Leviss became emotional about the end of her beauty pageant career and her broken engagement to James Kennedy, and Madrigal comforted her.

Madrigal’s anger at Leviss stems from Leviss’ March 1, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, where she played a game called, “Do you Regret It?” After host Andy Cohen asked her if she regretted going on dates with Madrigal and crying on his shoulder, Leviss gave a shady response. “I feel like Peter’s, like, a great starting pony to get back into the dating world,” she said. “He was such a great shoulder to cry on. I mean look at those shoulders.”

Cohen looked mortified before covering his face with his cue cards.

On social media, fans have reacted to Leviss’ comment about Madrigal.

“Peters a stallion not a starter pony,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are No one’s starter pony!!” another wrote to the SUR manager.

“F Raquel!!! You are FAR from a starter pony!!!” a third fan chimed in.

Peter Madrigal Said He Won’t Film With Raquel Leviss Again on “Vanderpump Rules”

On Yontef’s podcast, Madrigal said he always thought Leviss “was a good person,” but admitted he hardly knew her. While he was Leviss’ manager when she worked as a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, he added that he hasn’t seen Leviss in “a while.”

“I wouldn’t know how I would deal with managing her at this point. I mean, I’d still be professional, but I don’t know,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Leviss will be fired, Madrigal admitted he doesn’t know, but he did agree with other cast members who’ve already stated they will not film the Bravo reality show with her again. “Me too,” he said. ‘No way. I’m good.”

He added that it would be “a different story” if Leviss returns to work at SUR. “I guess I’m gonna say I’ll be professional as possible, but no interaction,” he said. “I’m good. Thank you. No, that’s where I’m at.”

