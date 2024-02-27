Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Reacts to Tom Sandoval’s Controversial Interview

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is reacting to her ex-boyfriend and former castmate, Tom Sandoval‘s controversial New York Times Magazine interview, published on February 20.

On the February 27 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss noted that Sandoval compared the public’s reaction to their March 2023 cheating scandal to the “the O.J. Simpson [trial] and George Floyd,” who was murdered in 2020. She stated that she disagreed with Sandoval’s remarks.

“I think that we can all agree that Scandoval doesn’t even come close to in comparison with O.J. Simpson or George Floyd. These were tragedies. One in which sparked a huge movement. I know that all of you guys are thinking the same thing. It goes to show that Tom is in his own reality,” said Leviss.

Page Six reported that Sandoval released a statement, apologizing for his New York Times Magazine comments on February 21 on his Instagram Stories.

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed,” read the statement.

Rachel Leviss Discussed Her Decision to Stop Speaking to Tom Sandoval

While recording the February 27 “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode, Leviss noted that Sandoval mentioned she ceased contact with him following their scandal in June 2023 during the New York Times Magazine interview.

Leviss explained why she stopped communicating with Sandoval in the February 9 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue.” She referenced that she decided to seek mental health treatment at The Meadows after receiving backlash for having an affair with Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. She stated that she and Sandoval would communicate via letters to each other during her stay at The Meadows. According to Leviss, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer sent a letter where he urged her to leave The Meadows. Leviss took issue with his comments because she did not believe it was safe for her to leave the facility.

“I started feeling sick to my stomach. Because the letter was so insulting to me. And the work that I was doing at this treatment facility,” said Leviss. “He was basically saying, ‘In all the years that I’ve known you, I’ve never seen you so dependent on a place.’ And he was trying to convince me to leave The Meadows and come back to him.”

Leviss stated that after she discussed Sandoval’s letter with her therapist, she determined it was in her best interest to stop communicating with him.

“He tried to convince me to leave anyway. And that’s when I really knew that this person does not love me,” said the former reality television personality.

Tom Schwartz Shared His Thoughts About Tom Sandoval’s New Love Interest

Sandoval has been romantically linked with model Victoria Lee Robinson. During an appearance on the February 20 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Sandoval’s “Vanderpump Rules” castmate and close friend, Tom Schwartz, shared his thoughts about Robinson. He stated that he has spent time with the model and thinks “she is absolutely lovely.”

“Obviously, [she] is devastatingly good looking. Super successful. And she is very charming. I approve on all levels,” said Schwartz.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.