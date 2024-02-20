Ariana Madix Responds to Tom Schwartz’s Criticisms

Tom Schwartz called out Ariana Madix during the third episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, titled “You’re Not the Queen of the Group.” As the episode title suggested, Schwartz told Madix she wasn’t the queen of the VPR group and said her ego was getting bigger.

In the VPR after show, Madix challenged Schwartz’s comments. “Now it’s my ego?” Madix questioned. “I guess if you take advantage of opportunities sent your way, that makes you egotistical.” Katie Maloney, who was sitting with Madix for the after show, said her ex-husband was sounding like Tom Sandoval.

The after show producer asked Madix about all the opportunities she received in the wake of Sandoval’s affair scandal, including a spot on “Dancing With the Stars” and her Broadway debut in Chicago. The VPR star replied, “I don’t understand how working jobs translates to my ego or my personality at all. Getting up and going to work, don’t most people get up and go to work? I don’t know what that means, like I don’t think I’m any cooler than I was before all this. I don’t think that working hard is something that typically gives people like a big a** ego.”

Maloney chimed in that Madix should be taking the opportunities as they come up as they might not always be there. In other after show interviews, James Kennedy said he noticed that Madix definitely had “more confidence,” while her best friend Scheana Shay said Madix was returning fewer of her texts. “I don’t hear from her as much,” she shared.

Tom Schwartz Stood By His Comment as Tom Sandoval Gave His Two Cents About Ariana Madix’s Behavior

During the after show, Schwartz defended his comment about Madix’s ego. “I think I played it cool for the most part, but I, I did have to ego check her there,” the OG star shared. “I have great, you know, reverence for what she went through and it f****** sucks, got humiliated, but like at that point I had seen her sort of becoming a little egotistical.”

Sandoval, who was sitting with Schwartz for the after show, said that he dealt with a lot of that behind closed doors in their relationship. He explained that it was a “separate note” and it did “not excuse” his decision to have an affair. “This is like what drove the wedge between us,” he explained. “My intelligence and her intelligence, her point of view and my point of view were never equal,” he claimed. “That’s more of like, the real Ariana.”

Schwartz then said that for a short time in the buzz after Scandoval, Madix’s notoriety went to her head and she “became a diva a little bit,” perhaps even subconsciously.

Tom Schwartz Made the Comments to Ariana Madix When the Group Was at SUR for ‘See You Next Tuesday’

Schwartz’s comments about Madix came when the whole group went to SUR for James Kennedy’s “See You Next Tuesday” DJ set. During the night, Schwartz told Madix and his other co-stars about an upcoming trip to Lake Tahoe to celebrate Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant. He said he wanted to invite the whole group, to which Madix told him she had no interest in spending time with her ex.

Schwartz chided Madix for appearing to “speak on behalf of the whole group,” which is when he made his comments about her ego. In response, Maloney criticized him for his comments and said Madix’s opinion on the situation was representative of the whole group in that situation.

