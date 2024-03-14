Rachel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Pushed Her & Ariana Madix’s Boundaries in Specific Situations

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is sharing her feelings about her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval‘s behavior.

On the March 14 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” alongside therapist Melissa Reich, Leviss noted that her former castmate Lala Kent stated Sandoval “groom[s]” based on his actions toward Leviss in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 6. As fans are aware, Leviss and Sandoval were romantically involved while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix in season 10.

While recording the March 14 “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode, Leviss stated she shared Kent’s assessment of her ex-boyfriend. When Reich stated that two “warning signs” of grooming are “a desensitization to touch and discussion of sexual topics,” Leviss replied that she believed Sandoval displayed said behavior when Madix was present.

“Oh man. I just flash back. And I just think of the boundary stretching that was happening where all three of us were in the same environment,” said Leviss. “And he would almost push Ariana’s boundaries when he would touch me a certain way. Or, like, massage my feet in front of her. But act like it was completely normal. So then for me, it was like, ‘Well, it feels like it’s okay.’ And then Ariana’s not saying anything.”

Leviss stated, however, that she now believes Madix did not feel comfortable about Sandoval’s behavior.

“Thinking back, I’m sure she was uncomfortable with it. But maybe didn’t want to say anything in front of him. I just feel like he was pushing both of our boundaries,” said Leviss.

Rachel Leviss Shared Why She Stopped Speaking to Tom Sandoval

Leviss shared why she decided to end her relationship with Sandoval in a February 2024 episode of “Rachel Goes Rogue.” According to Leviss, Sandoval would send her letters while she was receiving mental health treatment at The Meadows after her cheating scandal. She stated that Sandoval wrote a letter wherein he encouraged her to leave the facility before she felt healthy enough to do so.

“I got to reading the letter. And then I started feeling sick to my stomach. Because the letter was so insulting to me,” said Leviss. “And the work that I was doing at this treatment facility. He was basically saying, ‘In all the years that I’ve known you, I’ve never seen you so dependent on a place.’ And he was trying to convince me to leave The Meadows and come back to him.”

She said she discussed the letter with her therapist, who encouraged her to cease communication with Sandoval.

“I just didn’t call him again, and I blocked his number. And, you know, some people would consider that ghosting. And I think he was hurt by it, because, you know, he didn’t get any closure,” said Leviss.

The Casts of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & ‘The Valley’ Discussed Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s Relationship

In the March 12 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” several “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley” cast members discussed Sandoval and Madix’s relationship. “Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay stated that Madix and Sandoval admitted they “had not been happy for a long time” before their March 2023 breakup.

“They didn’t tell a lot of people. But for months leading up to that, I had been hearing things,” said Shay.

“The Valley” stars Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham also stated that they were suspicious of Sandoval’s behavior. Wickman stated that he believed the former couple had a “weird dynamic” as “Ariana [was] always at home [and] Tom [was] always out.” Goode interjected that she was aware of rumors regarding Sandoval. She stated that she initially dismissed the claims, until she witnessed how Sandoval acted toward Leviss in April 2022.

“We were hanging at Coachella and other musical festivals. And things are happening. And I’m just like, ‘This is weird. That he’s so flirty or touchy with Raquel.’ And then people were like, ‘Don’t worry. No. They’re like brother, sister,'” said Goode.