‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member ‘Never Wanted to Be On’ the Show

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” finished filming a few months ago and while there’s no premiere date yet, viewers should be ready to see a lot of changes in the cast’s relationships since season 9.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were one of the couples whose relationships ended after season 9 was filmed, but viewers shouldn’t expect to see Emmett back on the show in the wake of their breakup. In an interview with The Sun, the producer said, “I never wanted to be on Vanderpump, but I respect the success of Vanderpump and I really wish all the people on that show [success].”

Kent’s ex-fiancé, who is the father of her daughter Ocean, also revealed that he’s still friends with “some” of the VPR cast members. “I just think what they’ve created is amazing and I give them so much love and praise, but in my life I’m focused on my children and focused on making films,” he explained. Since Emmett and Kent’s split, the producer has said he’s still friendly with both Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz.

Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Broke Up in the Fall of 2021 & Kent Has Since Made Some Claims About Emmett

Since calling off their engagement, Kent has leveled some major accusations against Emmett, including claims of being watched and threatened before she finally left the producer in the fall of 2021. During the “Jeff Lewis Live” radio show in May 2022, Kent said that she wanted to leave after rumors of Emmett cheating began circulating but she wasn’t able to until he eventually left town.

Emmett denied Kent’s claims through his rep, who told Page Six that they were “completely fabricated.” The statement added, “it’s disappointing that Lala continues to make up stories eight months after their break-up.”

Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Are Co-Parenting Their Daughter Ocean & Are in a Custody Battle

Since their split, Kent and Randall have been co-parenting their daughter Ocean and earlier this year Kent said they communicate only through an app and about Ocean, Us Weekly reported. At the time, she said her goal was to move to “zero contact” between the two.

The two appear to be in a custody battle as Emmett’s rep told Us Weekly in June 2022 that Kent’s accusations about her ex’s behavior were part of a “smear campaign to sway their custody dispute.” The rep told the publication, “Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television.”

During his recent interview with The Sun, Emmett shared that he and Kent are following a schedule for spending time with Ocean over the holidays and said “we’re very fair.” The producer also shares two daughters with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers. “Like no matter what’s going on or no matter what’s being said, at the end of the day, our kids determine our fate in life, and we have to put them first,” he shared.

