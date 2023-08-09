‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Think Longtime Cast Member Is Done With Show

Stars from “Vanderpump Rules” think Raquel Leviss has filmed her last scenes for the Bravo reality show.

Months after Leviss was caught in a cheating scandal with her close friend Ariana Madix’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval, her status on the show remains unclear. But sources told TMZ the cast now thinks she’s done for good.

Leviss has been a cast member of “Vanderpump Rules” since season 6 in 2017.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Has Been Absent From Season 11 Filming With the Cast & Has Not Filmed Any Solo Scenes

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion that was filmed in March 2023, Leviss, 28, said her return for season 11 was “in question right now,” but she added, “I want to [return to the show].”

Shortly after the reunion taping, the former beauty pageant star checked into a treatment center to focus on her mental health. She remained in treatment for two months.

But since that time, Leviss has not filmed any scenes for “Vanderpump Rules.” Production for season 11 started up at the end of June.

According to TMZ, multiple cast members now believe Leviss will not be returning to the show for season 11 because they have been filming for weeks and she has not shot any scenes at all. In August 2023, sources also told the outlet that no one from the cast has been in communication with Leviss since the reunion in March and that many of them believe that in treatment she was advised to cut her ties with the Bravo reality show.

As of this writing, Leviss appears to be living in Arizona with her family. On August 8, 2023, TMZ posted photos of the former beauty pageant contestant at a salon in Tucson.

Co-star Scheana Shay called it in June in an interview with Variety. “I personally don’t see her family allowing her to come back,” Shay said of Leviss.

While she did acknowledge that Leviss could possibly return to play up how much she has changed since going into treatment and possibly make a “comeback,” Shay alleged that Leviss’ father once said “the second the show didn’t work in her favor he would pull her.”

Heavy has reached out to Leviss’ rep for comment on her status on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Producers Have Been in Ongoing Discussions With Raquel Leviss

Leviss has been in negotiations with producers for a while. In July 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Alex Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter that conversations with Leviss were “ongoing.” “I imagine there will be an update fairly soon. But, for now, we’re still in dialogue with her,” he said.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Leviss was “playing hardball” regarding her salary for season 11. “She wants to get as much money as she possibly can,” the source told the outlet in July. “For the right price, she will be there.”

The insider shared that the season 10 reunion was “excruciating” for Leviss as she was ripped by her cast mates. “The way the other women just completely tore her apart and essentially wished her dead — it was just a lot to take,” the source explained.

In an August 2023 interview, Baskin admitted that they are still trying to work out what’s going on with Leviss. “There’s one that we’re still figuring out even this deep into production,” he told Deadline. “Otherwise, we’ve been filming with the others and it was a situation that involved the entire group so the aftermath was felt by everyone.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Honor Their Kids in a Special Way