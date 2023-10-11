Raquel Leviss Lists Infamous Scandoval Hoodie & Necklace For Sale: ‘I Will Never Wear Them Again’

Raquel Leviss is parting with Scandoval – for good. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star announced on October 10, 2023, that she is selling some of the most controversial items she wore during her headline-making cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, who was the longtime boyfriend of her friend Ariana Madix.

In a video post shared on Instagram, Leviss revealed she is selling her controversial Tom Tom hoodie as well as the lightning bolt necklace she wore as a symbol of her devotion to Sandoval – and she’s doing it for a good cause.

Raquel Leviss Listed Her Items on eBay to Benefit NAMI

On October 11, Leviss, 29, spoke to fans in a short video that was taken in her car.

“I am currently in the process of letting go, letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore,” the former Bravo star said. “And as I’m cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I don’t want to see them, I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again.”

“In honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser all of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which is the National Alliance of Mental Illness, “ she continued. “And it’s all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment, so that you can set yourself up for success. Yeah, I’m about that right now.”

Leviss spent time at a mental health facility in Arizona after taping the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in March 2023, per The Los Angeles Times.

In her video, Leviss revealed that one listing would be for the Tom Tom hoodie and the other would be for the lightning bolt necklace that viewers saw her purchase on camera. “Cringe,” she said, adding, “Hopefully some good can come out of this.”

The listing, posted for auction on eBay, reads, “This solid 14K gold Lightning Bolt Necklace is designed by Caitlin Nicole jewelry and measures 18 inches. The original cost was $765 USD. There is a small scratch in the gold but not noticeable when the light hits

“This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does,” Leviss added.

As of this writing, 95 bids for the necklace, which had a starting price of $100, are up to $2,150 and will continue to rise until the auction’s end on October 17.

“Vanderpump Rules” viewers saw Leviss purchase the lightning bolt necklace from Caitlin Nicole Jewelry while she was shopping with co-star Charli Burnett during season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.” “Burnett encouraged Leviss to buy the necklace, which cost over $700, as a birthday gift for herself.

By the time the episode aired, viewers knew that Sandoval wore a similar necklace. At the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Leviss admitted she bought the necklace to match Sandoval’s.

“[The necklace] was significant to who he became in my life,” she admitted in March, per People. “I know that’s not what anyone wants to hear.”

On his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom,” Sandoval claimed he hasn’t talked to Leviss since June.

The Tom Tom Hoodie Has Been Especially Controversial

Leviss’ listing eBay for the Tom Tom hoodies started at $20 and is up to $8,100, with 112 bids, as of this writing. The former Bravo star posted a photo of two hoodies embellished with the Tom Tom bar logo. Sandoval is a partner in the bar along with Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump.

“This listing is for both hoodies,” Leviss wrote. The infamous three tone topaz on black TomTom hoodie is the one I wore day three at Bravo-Con and is also the same style hoodie I boldly gave to Andy Cohen on WWHL the night everything blew up in my face. I added the black hoodie to the listing since it is more worn and not in pristine condition. The rhinestone TomTom hoodie is designed by Eddie Valentin.” Leviss also offered to sign the sweatshirt upon request.

In October 2022, Leviss made waves when she wore the bedazzled TomTom hoodie while at BravoCon. At the time, Katie Maloney called her “a fan girl” in an Instagram comment, “[She’s] a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the [Toms],” Maloney wrote, according to BravoTV.com.

Levis replied, with, “I admit… I am a fan of the [Toms]. I’m definitely a fan of the restaurant… best vibe, food and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I’m also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! Here to support their business endeavors.”

Fans who have been following the “Vanderpump Rules” timeline also know that Leviss gifted Andy Cohen a similar hoodie during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on March 1, 2023, which is the same night the Scandoval affair was uncovered by Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Madix.

