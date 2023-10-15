Suzanne Somers Cause of Death: How Did the Star Die?

Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76, her publicist confirmed in a statement to ABC News on October 15, 2023.

Her official cause of death was not released, but her publicist’s statement said that Somers had been fighting breast cancer for decades. Somers was best known for her role on the television series “Threes Company.” She also was a television pitchwoman for products such as the thighmaster.

Here’s what you need to know:

Suzanne Somers Fought an ‘Aggressive Form of Breast Cancer For Over 23 Years,’ Her Publicist Says

Her publicist’s statement to ABC News specifically mentions breast cancer.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th,” R. Couri Hay said in the statement. “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers recently spoke to People Magazine about how she planned to celebrate her birthday.

She told People she would be with her “nearest and dearest” on her birthday including her “beloved husband Alan [Hamel], our three children, Leslie, Stephen, and Bruce, [his wife] Caroline, plus our six wonderful grandchildren.”

“I heard Caroline is making her famous short rib tacos and I have asked for copious amounts of cake,” she told People. “I really love cake.”

Suzanne Somers Recently Told People Magazine Her Cancer Came Back

According to People Magazine, Somers and her husband confirmed that her breast cancer had returned.

“Suzanne and I just returned home from the Midwest where Suzanne had six weeks of intensive physical therapy,” said Hamel, 87, who married Somers in 1977, according to People. “Even after our five decades together, I still marvel at Suzanne’s amazing determination and commitment.”

In July 2023, she wrote on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned, writing:

“As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” she wrote. “I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

Suzanne Somers Recently Paid Tribute to Barbara Walters & Kirstie Alley After Their Deaths

I will always be grateful to her for treating me so respectfully at a time when women had to fight to be respected.

https://t.co/BEqD1qCGf0 (2 of 2) — Suzanne Somers (@SuzanneSomers) January 1, 2023

Somers last posted on X in January, and she wrote tributes to television broadcaster Barbara Walters who had died.

“I’d like to acknowledge Barbara Walters- she was a true pioneer and legend,” she wrote. “She had so much to do with introducing me to the country. There was no one like her and never will be again.”

In December 2022, in one of her other final posts, she offered a tribute for Kirstie Alley. “@kirstiealley was one of a kind; sexy, funny, irreverent and beautiful. She absolutely knew how to steal the show. I will miss her and am sorry to miss the opportunity of getting to work with her,” she tweeted.

