VPR Star Says She Had ‘a Few Drunken Kisses’ With Rachel Leviss & Ariana Madix

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay is opening up about kissing her co-stars.

During the March 26 “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Shay referenced that she and “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix have been open about the fact that they have kissed. She also stated her husband, Brock Davies, has expressed discomfort about her kissing anyone outside of their relationship. She said, however, that she did kiss Madix, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, and “Vanderpump Rules” alum Dayna Kathan after she and Davies began dating.

“There were a few drunken kisses with Raquel, Ariana. He was like, ‘Okay, look if they add value to your life — and it’s just — you know, maybe.’ But I knew it still made him uncomfortable,” said Shay. “And then there was the Dayna-and-I kiss at Coachella last year. And that’s where he was like, ‘I’m drawing the [expletive]. Never do that again.'”

Shay also stated that she “was kind of in a thing with a girl” when she first embarked on her relationship with Davies, the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Summer.

“[Davies] knew that. So, I think our relationship starting out that way — he was there watching her and I at her birthday party make out,” said Shay. “And then Brock and I started dating and I had to completely cut her off. I hurt her. And we were also friends. But we were kind of exploring and seeing if we were going to take it further. But then I met Brock. So I was never able to fully explore that relationship.”

Scheana Shay Said She Wanted to Be Open About Her Marriage to Brock Davies on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

On a December 2023 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay stated that she wanted to be more open about her relationship with Davies in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She explained she believed fans would relate to their relationship issues.

“We are not perfect. We have a very real marriage. We are parents who deal with differences in how we want to parent. And him and my mom butt heads. And we butt heads. But that’s okay. Because that’s relatable,” said Shay.

In addition, she spoke about having difficulty filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She referenced that she ended her friendship with Tom Sandoval after she discovered he had an affair with Leviss while he was still in a relationship with Madix. Shay stated she felt conflicted about cutting off Sandoval, as they had a 15-year-long friendship before his cheating scandal.

“I feel like the season that we just filmed, it was trying to figure that out. For me personally, trying to see, ‘Do I just stay Team Ariana forever? And say eff Tom forever?’ Do I try and work towards a path of forgiveness for me, personally? Do I try to be his friend again? Is that me being disloyal to her? It was this whole inner struggle all season long,” said Shay.

Ariana Madix Shared Her Thoughts About Scheana Shay

Madix shared her thoughts about Shay during a March 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She stated that while she “love[s]” Shay, she has been hurt by some of her recent comments.

“During the time of filming, I definitely was not aware of a lot of the things that were being said behind my back. And I love Scheana dearly, but a lot of things that were said are very hurtful,” said Madix.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.