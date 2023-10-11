Scheana Shay Reveals What She Thinks Is ‘The Hardest Part’ of Filming VPR

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay shared she has had some difficulty filming the Bravo franchise in an October 2023 interview with OK! Magazine. The “Good as Gold” singer, who has starred in “Vanderpump Rules” since its first season, shared that she often feels self-conscious about her actions while on camera.

“The hardest part is being in my head while filming. I think about, ‘Oh my god, if I had this conversation with this person, what will these people think?’ When the show first started out, we didn’t think about that, but now that’s always in the back of my mind,” stated the mother of one. “It’s really hard to block that out and remind myself that at the end of the day, I need to do what’s best for me — and I need to make decisions that I can sleep with at night.”

She went on to say that the issue is “a constant battle.” She noted, however, that “it’s something [she has] really worked on a lot more this past year,” following Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ affair, which she deemed to be “a massive betrayal.” Shay explained while filming the show’s upcoming 11th season has “been challenging,” she is “getting through it.”

“The easy part is that I get paid to be me and hang out with my friends. I get to live my life for my job and there’s nothing better than that,” stated Shay.

While speaking to Ok! Magazine, Shay briefly touched on receiving criticism on social media. She stated that she “used to get so frustrated when people would say things that weren’t true.” The 38-year-old explained that she has decided to not focus on what is being said about her online.

“In the last several years, I just stopped caring, and then this year it kind of came back a little, but I had to remind myself they don’t know everything and don’t let it get to you,” stated Shay.

Tom Sandoval Spoke About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Sandoval discussed “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 in a September 2023 interview with Extra TV. He noted that he has had difficulty filming the upcoming season as he was “isolated” after his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix discovered he and Leviss were romantically involved in March 2023. As fans are aware, Leviss will not be appearing in the show’s new season.

“For me, personally it was a very hard season, I felt very isolated, I’m definitely not used to being so much on the outskirts and it was tough, it was really tough at times,” stated the 40-year-old.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer also stated that his “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars who showed him kindness received backlash on social media.

“It was also tough for fellow castmates, I mean, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place, [if] they like even say hi to me, it’s like they get lit up on social media,” stated the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Lala Kent Gave Information About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent gave information about the show’s 11th season in a July 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“It is the strangest season that we have ever filmed,” said the “4 U” singer.

She also suggested that she is not looking forward to watching the upcoming season.

“Usually when we film I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I’m like, ‘You know what, I am going to go and do and be and then I’m going to retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now,’” stated Kent.

In addition, the mother of one shared that she decided to be vulnerable during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“It is the first time that I have put my guard down. And I immediately regretted it. I did not like it and I felt extremely exposed,” said Kent.