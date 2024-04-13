Scheana Shay Emotionally Reacts to Jax Taylor’s Remarks About How She Parents Summer

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is unhappy with her former castmate, Jax Taylor.

During the April 12 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay said she saw a video of Taylor speaking negatively about her and “Vanderpump Rules” while he was at his sports bar, Jax’s Studio City. She explained that some fans saw her looking upset in public after she became aware “that Jax made a disgusting comment about [her] and was saying some untrue things about VPR.” According to the “Good as Gold” singer, Taylor stated that she was not a present mother to her nearly 3-year-old daughter, Summer, fathered by her husband, Brock Davies.

“What bothered me the most was Jax — so he was at his self named bar, Jax’s. And seemingly drunk. Probably had a lot of pasta that night to eat,” said Shay. “And he said — had the audacity to say that I’m always out partying. And leave my child to be raised by my mother.”

She then noted that Taylor also goes out and has 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“So first of all, the irony of this, coming from the guy sitting at his own bar, partying without his child, like, that’s not lost on me,” said Shay.

She also stated that work has caused her to be away from Summer.

“[Taylor] should know this. 95 percent of the time when I’m out, it usually is a work thing,” said Shay tearfully. “And it’s also after I put my kid to bed. And it’s so frustrating. Because I’m like, yes, I do do a lot of stuff. And I do go out often. But I’m like I can’t make plans before 9 p.m.”

The mother of one also encouraged Taylor to “not throw stones when you live in a glass [expletive] house.”

“I don’t know why he wants to say lies about me. But I will say if he keeps doing this, I will have no problem telling the truth about him. So I’ll just leave that there,” continued Shay.

Jax Taylor Addressed His Comments About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Scheana Shay

According to Us Weekly, Taylor addressed his comments about “Vanderpump Rules” and Shay on the April 11 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits,” alongside his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, the mother of Cruz. He referenced that he was filmed saying that “Vanderpump Rules” is a scripted show during a Jax’s Studio City watch party. The father of one stated that he was “incredibly embarrassed by that.”

He also stated that he has “a little tiff with Scheana [and Lala Kent] right now.” Taylor also apologized for his remarks regarding the authenticity of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Certain people on the show may rub me the wrong way from time to time. But I should have never trashed the show like that,” said Taylor. “‘Vanderpump’ has been and continues to be incredible TV. And I will always stand by that. And as many of you know and seen, I can overreact and impulsively, and I just want to apologize for all that. I’m sorry, guys. That was very wrong of me.”

He also stated that “Vanderpump Rules” is not scripted.

Scheana Shay Commented on Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Separation

Cartwright announced that she and Taylor had separated after nearly six years of marriage in February 2024. Shay shared her thoughts about her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmates’ split in a March 26 interview with E! News. The “Good as Gold” singer stated that she believed the separation “is for the best.”

“I think [Cartwright] deserves better. And she deserves a partner who’s going to treat her with respect,” said Shay.

Shay also said she enjoyed filming a few scenes on Taylor and Cartwright’s new Bravo series, “The Valley.” In addition, Shay stated that while she disagrees with Taylor’s behavior, she thinks his return to reality television is beneficial.

“We miss Jax on TV. He may be an [expletive]. But he’s an [expletive] who makes great TV,” said Shay.