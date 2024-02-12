Scheana Shay Hints at Falling Out With ‘Summer House’ Star

Scheana Shay said she has not talked to Lindsay Hubbard in months—despite squashing a beef with her at BravoCon in November 2023.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on February 6, 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star said she has talked to Hubbard’s former fiancé, Carl Radke, amid their messy breakup but has barely talked to Hubbard.

“I can’t say I was insanely surprised,” Shay said of the “Summer House” stars’ split. “I’ve spent more time with Carl recently. I have not spoken to Lindsay since BravoCon.”

When host Andy Cohen asked her if something happened at BravoCon, Shay said nothing bad happened. “No, we actually did a Shark Ninja Beauty job together,” she replied. “We just haven’t spoken as much. I think when I went to Mexico, which was supposed to be their wedding, she heard some things and took it one way. And it was a joke I said that went the wrong way I guess.”

Scheana Shay Previously Talked About the Joke That Lindsay Hubbard Took the Wrong Way

After Radke and Hubbard canceled their Mexican destination wedding originally scheduled to take place November 17, Shay, her husband Brock Davies and a few other Bravo stars still traveled there for vacation.

Shay explained the move in an October episode of her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast. “I am still going,” she said, She explained that she never had a honeymoon with Davies after their wedding in August 2022. “I texted Kyle [Cooke] and Amanda [Batula] and they said they are still going,” Shay added of the trip to Mexico. “This will be our unofficial honeymoon then.”

Shay partied with other Bravo stars and Radke’s mom, Sharon, during the canceled wedding weekend, according to Us Weekly. She also heard from Hubbard during that time.

On the December 1, 2023 episode of her “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay revealed that she received a text from Hubbard during the second day of the getaway after she cracked a joke in the pool.

“She texted me and said that she heard from five different people,” Shay said. “I’m like there’s no way it was five people because I made one comment. It was a joke about our BravoCon segment where we had a ‘Squash the Beef,’ and there wasn’t any beef. And I was like, ‘I just can imagine the fans next year. Like are we going to have real beef to squash because I’m in Mexico with Carl’s mom.’”

“I guess the five people, whoever heard me say that, took it a different way. And made it sound like I was trashing her,” Shay added. And I was like, ‘Yeah no. That is not how I said it. That’s not how it was meant. It was literally a light-hearted comment.’”

Shay noted that Hubbard did not respond to her text explaining the joke.

Scheana Shay & Lindsay Hubbard Barely Squashed a Beef at BravoCon

At the BravoCon fan convention in early November, Cohen called Shay and Hubbard to the stage to squash a beef they didn’t even know they had. They asked Cohen what their beef was. The Bravo host reminded them that Shay previously accused Hubbard of calling the paparazzi when they were out to dinner together in New York City.

Hubbard replied, “I don’t know what goes on in L.A. But I do not have any numbers to any Paparazzi in New York I don’t know them.”

Shay also denied accusing Hubbard but added, “However I was told that it was her friend’s restaurant that she was trying to get Ariana [Madix] specifically at.”

In the end, the two agreed that someone from the restaurant may have called the paparazzi, and they hugged it out.

