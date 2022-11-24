Shep Rose Under Fire From Fans Over ‘Cringe’ Insults

Shep Rose was ridiculed by Bravo fans this week after he posted a very bold tweet comparing himself to Pete Davidson and Harry Styles.

The “Southern Charm” original cast member, 42, took to Twitter on November 19 to share a “Chicks in the Office” meme about Styles, 28, and Davidson, 29. “Guess I’m an old f*****,” he wrote. “But i feel like if i walk into a room and these two guys are there looking like this. I have zero anxiety about trying to get the girl. I mean zero.”

Rose acknowledged that both men’s “resume” when it comes to their celebrity exes was “impressive” but then added a shrugging emoji and concluded, “Strip away the celebrity for second. And consider it.” The Bravo star dug in further after a fan accused him of being “out-of-touch” and sounding like Thomas Ravenel and he replied, “I’m not a woman obviously. But if i was. I’d like to think I’d be attracted to a man who weighs over 140 pounds.”

Shep Rose Was Ridiculed by Fans for His Take as Some Said He Didn’t Have Anything Going for Him Without His Money & Fame

Rose’s tweet picked up hundreds of replies as people roasted the Bravo star for his take. He was also ridiculed on Reddit, where one person wrote, “I’d turn shep down even if there weren’t other options.” Someone else said that Rose must be finding it difficult to be over 40 and still “trying to compete” against younger men.

Several others took issue with Rose’s comment about removing Styles and Davidson’s celebrity status from the equation. “Your parents give you an allowance from family money. Why are you talking?” one person asked. Another person said, “The post is cringe from the start, but I mean, does Shep really think his celebrity hasn’t gotten him laid?” Someone else wrote, “Yeah shep let’s strip away your celebrity and boom, just a drunk old guy trying to pick up young girls..”

Shep Rose Is Single After He & His Girlfriend of 2 Years, Taylor Ann Green, Broke Up in July 2022 Amid Rumors of Rose’s Infidelity

Rose is now single after he and his girlfriend of two years, “Southern Charm” star Taylor Ann Green, broke off their relationship in July 2022. At the time, Rose’s issues with commitment were cited as the reason for their split and that became apparent at the season 8 reunion a few months later.

During that meeting on stage, Green accused Rose of “using” her and sleeping with over 300 women. Despite lashing out at Rose, however, she spilled to host Andy Cohen that she still loved her co-star and Rose said he loved her too.

Shortly afterward, Rose confessed at BravoCon 2022 that their breakup has been “really hard” for both parties but they were coping with it differently. He said he was hopeful the two could get to a “nice place” but it had been a hard journey for them.

