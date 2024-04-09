‘Southern Charm’ Star Hopes Rumors About Season 10 Aren’t True

Craig Conover hopes rumors about “Southern Charm” aren’t true. The 9th season of the Bravo reality show starred Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, and Leva Bonaparte. But rumors have swirled that the lineup for season 10 could change—if there is a season 10.

Speaking with Us Weekly in a recent interview, Conover reacted to rumors that Flowers, Razavi, and Bonaparte won’t be back. “We love Olivia, so I hope that’s not the case,” the Sewing Down South founder said.

Conover noted that some cast members just kind of fell into the mix last season. He noted that casting for the South Carolina-based reality show is “a little more fluid than people think.”

“I think last season was so good because, obviously, you still have to have some structure to make a show, but they kind of just showed up and started filming,” he said. “And I hope, if we come back, that’s what happens because there’s always craziness in Charleston. I love having Rodrigo, Rod, and Olivia all around.”

Craig Conover is Still Not Sure ‘Southern Charm’ Will Return for Season 10

In March 2024, @BestofBravo shared the rumor that Flowers and Razavi were not asked back for the upcoming season, but did not rule out potential cameos. “I am also hearing Leva isn’t returning either, but do not have that confirmed,” the spoiler site posted at the time. “Keep in mind, they could always return as friends of roles. Also, there is a newcomer named Molly!”

But as of this writing, the show has yet to be renewed by Bravo. And Conover used the word “if” several times when talking to Us Weekly. “If we come back, we’ve got a ton to share,” he told the outlet. “I think the boys are in an interesting spot, especially me and Shep.”

Conover said he hasn’t hung out with Rose since the season 9 reunion filmed last December, and does not know about the changes his longtime friend made to his lifestyle after admitting he planned to cut out hard alcohol. “We haven’t had that conversation yet. So if we come back, I think it’s gonna be something that I’m excited to get off my chest,” he said.

Another ‘Southern Charm’ Star Hinted Season 10 is a Go

While Conover claims not to know the status of the show, co-star Madison LeCroy previously said she will return for season 10. In a March 2024 Instagram stories Q&A, she told fans “of course” she will be back to “Southern Charm.” She even teased, “I’m hosting the first party, and it’s going to be fabulous. I believe it will kick off a great season.”

LeCroy also told Page Six she has “some friends that are gonna be joining,” and that she’s excited to add some new faces to the cast.

As for Flowers, she has kept herself in the Bravovwerse. According to BravoTV.com, in April 2024 she met up with fellow Bravolebs Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Samantha Feher, and Jordan Emmanuel in Manhattan for a girls’ night out.

