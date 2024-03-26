‘Southern Charm’ Star Confirms Return For Season 10

Madison LeCroy shared an update on the upcoming 10th season of “Southern Charm.” The reality star told fans on her Instagram story that she will be back for the show’s landmark season, despite the fact that Bravo has not officially announced the return of the series.

In a March 2024 Instagram stories Q&A with fans, the reality star replied to a question about her potentially returning to the show. “Of course, I am!” LeCroy replied. “I’m hosting the first party, and it’s going to be fabulous. I believe it will kick off a great season.”

Madison LeCroy Said Some of Her Friends Will Join the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast

LeCroy joined “Southern Charm” in season 6 when she was dating cast member Austen Kroll. At the time, Kroll told The Daily Dish his then-girlfriend was the “hot topic” on the show. “She seems to have made quite the impression,” he said in May 2019. “I know that she’s nervous.” The couple broke up the following season as cameras rolled. LeCroy has since married Brett Randle, and she introduced him to viewers on “Southern Charm” in season 9.

LeCroy teased that several new faces will be on the 10th season of the show—some from her own friend group.

“I’ve got some friends that are gonna be joining,” she told Page Six in March 2024. “So that’ll be nice and interesting, some new, fresh faces that I think [are] gonna be great for us, And I think everybody’s gonna love them. And yeah, I’m excited to be able to have some more people in my corner.”

There Have Been Rumors That Some ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members Will Not Return

In addition to LeCroy, the 9th season of “Southern Charm” featured Kroll, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, and Leva Bonaparte. But that may not be the lineup for season 10.

According to Best of Bravo, there are rumors that Flowers and Razavi were not asked back for the upcoming season. “I am also hearing Leva isn’t returning either, but do not have that confirmed,“ the spoiler site added. “Keep in mind, they could always return as friends of roles. Also, there is a newcomer named Molly!”

As for past cast members, LeCroy told Page Six she does not believe that OG Thomas Ravenel will make a return years after his exit from the show. “No, I mean, unfortunately, it would be great for us, I think, but I have not heard that or seen that at all,” she told the outlet.

In addition, there’s no sign that Kathryn Dennis will return. Dennis left the show at the show at the end of season 8, but Conover would like to see her make her way back.

“We would love for her to come back. I think the door is always open,” he told fans at BravoCon 2023, per Deadline. “I think she’s working on herself and has a lot of work that she has to do before she comes back but I hope she’s doing well.”

Bravo does not confirm casting rumors.

