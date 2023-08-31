Stassi Schroeder Reveals ‘Bad’ Baby Names Husband Beau Clark Shot Down

Stassi Schroeder’s baby boy has already dodged a bullet.

In a new interview, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star, who is expecting her second child in September 2023, revealed that her husband Beau Clark put the kibosh on several names for their soon-to-be-born child.

In March 2023, Schroeder revealed on Instagram that she and Clark are expecting a son. The gender reveal took place in New York City at Rolf’s German, also known as “the magical Christmas restaurant,” where the couple’s close friends Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue gave them a box filled with blue crinkle paper and a pair of mini Vans sneakers as a way to announce “It’s a boy!”

Stassi Schroeder Revealed That Her Husband Said ‘No’ to Several of Her Name Suggestions

Schroeder likes unique names – the couple’s first child is named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark – so it’s no surprise that she came up with an unusual moniker for her son.

During an appearance on the “Give Them Lala” podcast on August 30, 2023, Schroeder stopped short of revealing her son’s name, but she did drop a name that came just shy of being her top choice. “The main one that I was going to name this boy is Loring,” she told Kent. “I thought it was so fun.”

The “Next Level Basic” author admitted that she had several more names that were terrible – and that Clark immediately shot down.

“These are so embarrassing,” she said. “Beau said no to every single one of these so it wasn’t like we were going to name him this. Loring was the only one we agreed on except for this current name. Because it is cool and you can call him Lore like our favorite podcast that we listen to.”

After Kent pressed her to reveal the other names, Schroeder ran down the forbidden list.

“These are bad,” she admitted. “Wolfrum, Theroux, Fawkes, Credence. Oh, you know what I really liked? Crescent. I thought Crescent was cool. Clement, Ossi because it rhymes with Stassi. They are so bad.”

Schroeder added that there are so many popular names that she really loves, but added, “I don’t want my kid to have the same name as everyone else. … If I know one person [with that name], that name is off the list.”

Stassi Schroeder Gave Clues About Her Baby Name

One thing that is certain is that Schroeder’s son’s name will begin with an “M.” In July, the former SUR waitress posted an Instagram story to show fans a necklace that Clark bought for her with the letters “H” and “M” on it. “No, it’s not for Harry & Meghan lol,” she teased.

While speaking on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast in August 2023, Schroeder said the boy’s name was inspired by the British historical drama “Domina.”

“I was thinking about how I am going to explain what his name means last night,” Schroeder told her listeners. “I was watching – this will be a hint – ‘Domina.’ And there is an Italian tie to my son’s name.”

Italy is close to Schroeder’s heart and it was the setting for her 2022 wedding to Clark.

The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran added, “I cannot wait to share this baby with everyone and his name.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Honor Their Kids in Special Way