‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Slay at Stassi Schroeder’s Halloween Party: PHOTOS

Stars from “Vanderpump Rules” gathered for a Halloween party at Stassi Schroeder’s house, and it made it all the more clear that there is a major division among the cast following filming for season 10.

Schroeder was fired from the Bravo reality show in June 2020 amid a racism scandal, but she remains close friends with some of her former castmates.

On October 29, Schroeder hosted a Halloween party at the Hollywood Hills home she shares with her husband Beau Clark, and several current VPR stars were in attendance. On her Instagram story, Schroeder shared pics of the spooky decor and lavish food spread, as well as a look at some of the guests.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney & Lala Kent Posed for a Photo With Stassi Schroeder

It’s no surprise that Katie Maloney made the cut for Schroeder’s guest list. The VPR star is still best friends with the “Next Level Basic” author, and she posed for a photo with Schroeder and fellow co-star Lala Kent at the party. Schroeder wore a green ball grown, white face makeup, and vampire teeth for her costume, while Maloney donned a long wig and a corset for a Victorian-style look. Kent appeared to be decked out as a sexy version of “Beetlejuice” in a black and white striped suit.

“Boo,” Maloney captioned the pic.

In comments on Instagram, several fans noted that the trio looked like a new version of the Witches of WeHo, the name that was once coined for Schroeder, Maloney and Kristen Doute.

“Ladies it’s so good to see you. Hotties,” one fan wrote. “Such a beautiful trio,” another agreed. “Hocus Pocus 2.0,” a third fan wrote.

On her Instagram stories, Maloney appeared with Schroeder, who said of their costumes, “We look like we’re from the same time period and I’m so f***ing here for it. Like 18th century b****es!”

In another post on her stories, Maloney shared footage of her ex-husband Tom Schwartz, who attended the party dressed as a baseball player.

In a clip shared by Kent, several small children could be seen and heard in the background. “Someone failed to mention that kids were invited,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder noted, confirming that she didn’t bring her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, to the bash.

Other VPR Stars Attended Separate Parties

It’s clear that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast is not one big happy family. While Maloney and Schwartz split amicably, the bar owner’s rumored hookup with Raquel Leviss in Mexico has caused some co-stars to take sides. In October 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Leviss and Maloney are officially “on the outs” and that their feud “put a wedge” between the cast during filming for season 10.

While she wasn’t a guest at Schroeder’s party, Leviss wore all white and dressed as an angel for another house party, as seen on her Instagram story.

Ariana Madix was partying somewhere else, wearing flashing cat ears.

And “Vandeprump Rules” veterans Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay posted photos from an outdoor Halloween party with their kids, Cruz and Summer Moon, respectively, per IG stories. Both women had a falling out with Schroeder over her wedding in Italy in May, so it’s not a surprise they didn’t make the guest list for her Halloween party.

