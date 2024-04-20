Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Makes Surprise Career Announcement

Stassi Schroeder has another book on the way, but it will be different than her past two New York Times bestsellers.

On April 18, 2024, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star announced the impending publication of her third book, titled, “You Can’t Have it All: Basic B**** Guide to Taking the Pressure Off.”

“This may ruffle some feathers and piss people off, but unpopular opinion, You Can’t Have It All. Or at least not all at the same time,” she told fans in an Instagram teaser.

Schroeder had been mum about the secret project. She revealed that the book is already available for pre-order ahead of its September 10, 2024 publication date.

Stassi Schroeder Will Reveal Her ‘Deepest Darkest Secrets’ to Fans

With two books already under her belt, fans may have thought they knew all about Schroeder’s past. But in her book announcement, the former SUR waitress described the new offering as her “diary.” “And I’m here to share where I’m at – deepest darkest secrets and all,” she wrote. “I’m baring a lot of my soul and talking about some really dark things that I’ve never shared.” Schroeder promised the book would not be “depressing.”

Schroeder’s book cover is bright pink. It features a photo of her wearing a white dress with a long train covered in to-do lists, makeup brushes, baby shoes, kiddie toys, and dolls. On her Instagram story, Schroeder explained that some of the items belonged to her two younger children, Hartford, 3, and Messer, 7 months. “Brought Hartford and Messer’s toys from home to attach because duh,” she captioned a photo from the cover shoot for the book.

Schroeder received support for her latest endeavor from some of her former “Vanderpump Rules” cast mates.

“OMG YESSSSSSS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 PRE ORDERING NOW!!! 🩷🙌🏼 commented Scheana Shay.

“Just pre-ordered the hardcover Stass 🤜🤛,” wrote Tom Schwartz.

Kristen Doute posted a series of heart emoji.

Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark wrote to his wife, “So proud of you!!!!!!!!!! 😍”

And “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo also expressed excitement for the new book.

But some other commenters were confused over why Schroeder continues to embrace the “basic b****” theme now that she has moved on from her reality TV persona.

“How many books does she need to write about her life?” one commenter wrote on X.

“I mean, she doesn’t have a real 9-5 job with a commute, why would anyone want to hear what she has to say. She makes money off endorsements and podcasts, lately about her former coworker’s reality series, she isn’t relatable, and she acted horrible on tv,” another added.

News of Schroeder’s Last Book Was Leaked Early & It Caused Controversy

In 2021, news of Schroeder’s second book was leaked before she announced it, when a synopsis was posted online. The book was titled “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.” The 2002 book covered Schroeder’s firing from “Vanderpump Rules” amid a racism scandal. It also discussed how she was “canceled” following allegations from her co-star Faith Stowers. Not only was Schroeder fired by Bravo, but she was dropped by her PR firm. She also lost endorsement deals and her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast.

At the time, Stowers was the only Black cast member on the show. She accused Schroeder of attempting to profit from the racism scandal. Stowers organized a GoFundMe page to raise money to sue Schroeder for profiting off of her in her book.

“Stassi Schroeder has written a NY Times bestseller book recently and has made more terrible, non-factual claims about me once again,” Stowers’ GoFundMe page states. “After all she has done, she continues to stand by her ignorant claims that are very harmful to me and my family. I’m seeking assistance with my legal team to get this book removed and all royalties/funds collected from this book be given to charity or assisting a family of choice.”

The GoFundMe fell $18,000 short of its $20,000 goal.

