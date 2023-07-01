‘Summer House’ Fans React to New Video of Cast Ahead of Season 8

“Summer House” fans had mixed reactions to a video taken at a Loverboy Summer Kickoff event in New York City.

The poolside party for Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s adult beverage brand was held at Somewhere Nowhere NYC on June 28, 2023, per EventBrite, and most of the “Summer House” cast was in attendance. Still, fans had a lot to say about who was there — and who wasn’t.

Here’s what you need to know:

The “Summer House” OGs Were All at the Loverboy Party

Videos posted to social media showed that “Summer House” stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard were on hand to support Loverboy, despite Radke’s decision to step down from his position of VP of Sales at the company in 2022.

In addition, Hubbard’s long-estranged friend Danielle Olivera was spotted in the video of the group posing arm and arm. Chris Leoni was the only one of the season 7 newcomers who appeared in the clip from the event. There was no sight of Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen, Gaby Prescod, Samantha Feher or Kory Keefer from season 7.

In a caption to a post about the clip, the @QueensofBravoPlus fan account asked, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!?”

“It means that Lindsay is always supporting Kyle and Amanda, I hope next season they also have her back,” one fan responded.

Another fan noted that while most of the cast members had their arms around one another, Hubbard and Batula carefully stood next to each other without touching following last season’s feud over how they interact with fans. “Amanda and Lindsay not touching 🤣,” one commenter wrote.

Others wondered if Olivera’s presence meant her feud with Hubbard was finally over. “Does this mean Lindsay and Danielle are friends again? 🤔,” one fan asked. “They’re pretty far away from each other. My guess is that it’s a paycheck,” another replied.

And other fans wanted to know, “Where is Paige?” “I need Paige and Ciara,” another agreed.

There is No Word on the Status of the “Summer House” Cast for Season 8

“Summer House’ usually starts filming in time for the July 4th weekend, but there has been no word on production date or who will be on the season 8 cast. Heavy has reached out to Bravo for comment on the show’s status.

As for the cast, some viewers were not happy with the addition of multiple newcomers such as Feher, Prescod, and Leoni during season 7, and it is unclear if they will return to the show.

Other fans have speculated on the divide among the cast. Veteran cast member Hubbard had a falling out with Olivera following her fast engagement to their mutual friend Radke in August 2022, and their relationship has been on thin ice in the months since.

In an interview with E! News, Olivera previously said her friendship with Hubbard is “done.” She also told People there would have to be “a lot of conversation, a lot of accountability, and a promise for a little bit of change” before she would ever consider rekindling the friendship. “I’m not certain that will happen,” the “Summer House” star said.

The two women did attempt to hash things out during the “Summer House” reunion taping in April 2023.

