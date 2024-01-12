The Top 3 ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Trailer Bombshells

The “Summer House” season 8 trailer is finally out – and it’s a doozy. Following several months of spoilers surrounding series star Carl Radke’s decision to end his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard, Bravo’s season 8 teaser filled in a few blanks for fans, and left other questions hanging.

“Summer House” season 8 stars Radke, Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

Check out the trailer below and read on for three of the biggest bombshells.

Carl Radke Dumps Lindsay Hubbard as ‘Summer House’ Cameras Roll

Fans knew it was coming, and it was just as ugly as expected. In the teaser, fans get a front-row view of Radke’s bombshell breakup with Hubbard two months before they were set to be married in Mexico—and just two weeks after they celebrated together at her bridal shower .

After audio plays of the two arguing—Radke admits he is not happy and accuses Hubbard of needing to have the “power” in a relationship— the footage then forwards to the end of summer, 2023.

“You’re really gifted at playing victim,” Radke tells Hubbard in a scene filmed in their New York City apartment. The Hubb House PR founder is then seen storming out of the room as she tells her now ex-fiancé, ‘There’s no more point to this conversation. You’ve made the decision clear.”

Radke is then seen saying he thought Hubbard would react to his concerns about their relationship “a little differently.” “She’s gonna spin this and tell everybody she’s blindsided,” he says, as the camera cuts to Hubbard on the phone telling someone, “I feel very blindsided.”

“I’ve the bad guy, that’s fine,” Radke says. “But she’s blind to the things that have gone on the last year.”

In a shocking flashback, Radke’s stepfather, Lou, is also seen telling him, “I’ve been a minister all my career, and I’ve married tons of people. I wouldn’t marry you and Lindsay.”

Carl Radke Claims Lindsay Hubbard Accused Him of Doing Drugs

Radke and Hubbard’s split was leaked in September after filming wrapped. At the time, a source told Us Weekly , “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl. He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

But fans will see a lot of backstory, per the trailer. In one scene shot before the breakup, Radke tells Cooke that Hubbard allegedly asked him “What are you on?”

He also screams at Hubbard and claims, “You’re accusing me of doing drugs!”

In a confessional, Radke asks, “That’s the person I’m supposed to marry?”

Radke has been sober for more than two years. Following his split from Hubbard, he told People magazine he checked into a hotel and a staffer asked if everything was okay. After he explained he was “dealing with something at home,” the hotel employee appeared at his door with a bottle of wine. “That was the strength I had in that moment to just say, ‘No, I can’t,’” Radke said. “I’m proud of that. These are moments where it’s really trying on your mental health [and] sobriety.”

Paige DeSorbo Gets Hit on By a Guy Who’s Not Craig Conover

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo has been in a committed relationship with “Southern Charm” OG Craig Conover for two years. But when two newcomers join the Hamptons party house, one of them, Jesse Solomon, hits on her. Solomon has his eye on DeSorbo in a flirty July 4th party scene. Cooke later confronts him with, “Do you want to rethink how hard you were hitting on her the first couple weekends?”

Solomon says, “Am I supposed to only hit on the single girls?”

Per Bravo’s synopsis for the new “Summer House” season, DeSorbo “ is happily in love with Craig Conover. ” But when it comes to taking the next step, she continues to make excuses.” There’s also a question if DeSorbo’s “unwillingness to commit is going to push their relationship over the edge.”

As for Solomon, he’s described as “single and always ready to mingle.” “He’s never had an issue with the ladies and doesn’t plan to start now,” the bio continues.

“Summer House” season 8 premieres Feb. 22, 2024, on Bravo.

