‘Summer House’ Star Hit by Car in New York City

“Summer House” star West Wilson had a frightening experience in New York City.

According to Page Six, Wilson, 28, took to his TikTok account to let his followers know he was “hit by a car while biking.” The video, uploaded on March 6, showed Wilson continuing to ride his bicycle after the incident.

“I was going through a green in the bike lane and this dude just turned left. And I braked hard. And I just let my hips and torso, like, eat the hood of his car,” said Wilson.

He stated that he briefly spoke to the car’s driver.

“I had to get to the dentist by noon so I popped up. I was like, ‘Your hood’s cool. I’m cool.’ The poor guy was, like, about to start crying,” recalled the sports journalist.

He then shared that he expected to have some hip pain in the near future. The Bravo personality clarified that he was “all good” and considered the situation a “fun experience.”

Several fans share their thoughts on the matter in the post’s comments section.

“Bestie BE CAREFUL we need you,” wrote a commenter.

“Ummm glad you’re ok! Lol,” added another.

“Stay safe west we need u to stay on summer house <3,” shared a different person.

Ciara Miller Discussed West Wilson in February 2024

Fans of “Summer House” were introduced to Wilson during its 8th season. The season 8 trailer showed Wilson and Ciara Miller having a romantic connection.

Miller briefly discussed her connection with Wilson during a February 2024 interview on “New York Live,” alongside Paige DeSorbo. She teased that she might have developed feelings for Wilson while co-starring together during the show’s 8th season.

“I got there,” said the model with a smile.

In a February 27 interview with Page Six with DeSorbo, Miller noted that she did cook with Wilson during season 8, episode 1. She referenced that her castmates were surprised by her behavior because she does not usually cook meals.

“They act like I’ve never touched a kitchen gadget ever in my life,” quipped Miller.

The nurse also stated that she wanted to help Wilson out to be “nice.”

“I just feel like he’s the new guy in the house. He’s cooking for people he doesn’t know,” said Miller.

DeSorbo chimed in that Miller “was being helpful” because Wilson “was flailing a little” while attempting to cook.

Paige DeSorbo & Ciara Miller Discussed Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke’s Relationship

While speaking to Page Six, DeSorbo and Miller discussed their castmate Amanda Batula‘s marriage to Kyle Cooke. They stated that the couple had some disagreements while filming “Summer House” season 8. DeSorbo stated that both Cooke and Batula approached her to talk about their issues in their marriage.

“When it comes to Kyle and Amanda, I feel like I’ve known them for so long now, of course Amanda will always be my number one, but I have become closer with Kyle. And I really appreciate my friendship with Kyle,” said DeSorbo. “But because I am so close with both of them, I’m really in the middle. And have no skin in the game.”

Miller interjected that she and DeSorbo want to help Batula and Cooke have a healthy relationship.

“Our goal is always to bring them together,” said Miller.