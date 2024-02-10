Sutton Stracke Calls Out Kyle Richards For RHOBH Season 13 Behavior

Sutton Stracke said she thinks Kyle Richards should have been more forthcoming about what was going on with her marriage to Mauricio Umansky while filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last year.

Speaking on the “RHOBH Aftershow” on February 7, 2024, Stracke stopped short of saying Richards owed her an apology for not being a good friend. But she added, “I wish that Kyle had been more open with us. I think that personally, I was very open with a lot of my feelings this season, and I kind of expected her to be more open with all of us.”

Kyle Richards Said She Told Her Co-Stars About Her Situation Off-Camera

Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. While filming RHOBH, Richards did not address the severity of her marital problems with her co-stars. Instead, her castmates speculated on her missing wedding ring and changed behavior patterns, with Stracke leading the inquisition.

In December, Richards spoke out about the situation during her “Holiday Gift Guide” segment on Amazon Live. Without naming Stracke, she said, “Everyone’s acting like I was hiding something when it was literally the first thing I said when we first started shooting was I was going through a hard time with my husband.”

“I told all of them off camera,” Richards added of her co-stars. “I was really, really surprised at [Sutton] coming at me and acting like I had done something wrong with my marriage by not telling everybody. When actually I did tell everybody right out of the gate that I was having problems in my marriage.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Marital Problems in Her Confessionals

While Richards did not go into detail about her marital problems while filming with her castmates as a group, she did have a couple of one-on-one scenes in which she confided in Dorit Kemsley.

In the episode “Ashing It Out,” Richards told Kemsley she and Umansky never fight. She also complained about the amount of time Umansky spent away from their family due to his high-profile job at his real estate brokerage firm, The Agency.

“I am more the one that will say ‘this upsets me’ and I have that fiery side. Where he’s more like just wants to be peaceful all the time. But that’s not always a good thing,” Richards said in the episode. She added that their travel and busy work schedules made things worse.

But Richards said much more behind closed doors. In a confessional, she said, “If there’s no effort made or put into us, we’re not going to end up together. We’ll never survive this.”

She also admitted that it felt “strange” to be on a RHOBH girls’ trip to Spain and not open up to her co-stars about what was really going on at home.

“It does feel strange to be on this trip with all these women and not to be sharing with them what is weighing on me so heavily, which is that I don’t know if my marriage is going to survive,” Richards said. But when I’m ready to share with everyone, I will.”

