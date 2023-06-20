Taylor Ann Green Releases Lengthy Statement Following Brother’s Death

On June 19, “Southern Charm” star Taylor Ann Green shared her first public message about her brother, Richard Worthington “Worth” Green, after his sudden death at 36 years old on June 8, 2023.

“Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind,” she wrote on Instagram alongside several pictures of her older brother. “June 8th, 2023 The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ. You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day.”

Green continued her tribute post with a quote from American comedian Julius Henry “Groucho” Marx which said, “Blessed are the cracked, for they are the ones who let light in.” She then asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made instead to Terra Firma, a charity that her brother was about to begin working with.

Taylor Ann Green’s Fellow Bravolebrities Shared Their Condolences & Love in the Comments of Her Post

Green received a lot of messages of condolence and support in the comments of her Instagram post, including one touching tribute shared by her ex-boyfriend and “Southern Charm” co-star, Shep Rose. “I could say so much about knowing and loving Worth,” he wrote, “But i think this Kerouac quote encapsulates him quite nicely.” Rose went on to share a quote from Jack Kerouac from his novel “On the Road.”

Olivia Flowers, who experienced a similar loss herself a few months ago, commented, “What a loss. I’m so sorry Taylor.” “Vanderpump Rules” stars Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay both wrote that they were sending Green their love, and “Southern Charm” alum Naomie Olindo wrote, “I am so so deeply sorry Taylor. That pain is like no other. Love you very much ❤️.”

Taylor Ann Green’s Sister Catie King First Posted About Their Brother’s Death

Green’s sister Catie King first announced their brother’s death on June 12, writing that Worth was “the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same.” Worth Green’s death came just under a week after his 36th birthday.

His cause of death has not been publicly revealed at this time. His obituary simply stated that he “woke up in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 8, 2023.” The celebration of live service took place on Saturday, June 17.

Worth Green’s death is the second such tragedy to strike “Southern Charm” in recent months as another of the show’s stars, Olivia Flowers, experienced the death of her older brother Conner Flowers in January 2023.

Conner Flowers was 32 years old, just under two weeks away from his 33rd birthday, when he was found dead at his home in Charleston, South Carolina, on January 30, 2023. His cause of death has also not been made public.

