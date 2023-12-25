Taylor Ann Green & Olivia Flowers Share Heartbreaking Holiday Posts

Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers paid tribute to their late brothers in poignant Christmas posts. The “Southern Charm” stars both lost brothers in 2023.

On her Instagram story on December 23, 2023, Green honored her late brother Worth as she shared a photo of several family members seated around an outdoor fire pit. She captioned it with a remembrance of her sibling as she noted an empty sixth seat at the fire pit.

“In this case that sixth empty seat is the biggest presence that should be with us this weekend,” Green wrote. “Our hearts are truly in pain this year without Worth. He should be here but knowing that God is still good even in the midst of heartache. My prayers go out to the many families who are hurting especially during this time of year a weird club we are now a part of and a weird sense of cover knowing we are not alone.”

Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Worth Died in June 2023, Less Than 6 Months after Olivia Flowers Lost her Brother Conner

It has been a very difficult year for the “Southern Charm” cast. In June, Green’s family announced the sudden death of Richard Worthington Green, nicknamed Worth. He had appeared on “Southern Charm” in the past, including the 9th season which is currently airing on Bravo.

“Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him,” the Green family told Page Six. “We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend, and countless friends.”

Soon after, Taylor Ann Green addressed fans with her own statement. “Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind,” the Bravo star captioned an Instagram photo of her with her brother and their sister Catie King. “June 8th, 2023 The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. … You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day♥️.”

Worth’s death came less than six months after Green’s co-star Olivia Flowers lost her brother, Conner, at age 33. According to People, Conner suffered from debilitating Lyme disease. He died in January 2023 of an accidental fentanyl overdose during treatment.

Flowers told People magazine that her brother had encouraged her to join “Southern Charm.” “I remember producers asking several times if they could do a scene with Conner and I. But because I’m so protective of him, I never wanted to talk about what he was going through on camera. But he agreed to do a FaceTime call from Arizona and I’m so glad he did because now I have that footage forever.”

Flowers said the phone call was “such an accurate portrayal” of who her big brother was. “If you watch, what he’s saying is ‘Passing the torch to me.’ And I didn’t know at the time what that would mean, but I’m very, very grateful for that conversation,” she said.

On her Instagram story, on December 24, 2023, Flowers posted family photos from Christmases past that featured her brother Conner. In one photo, the brother and sister posed with their parents while wearing matching candy cane-striped pajamas. “First Christmas I’ve ever slept without you,” Flowers captioned a video of her brother wearing onesie pajamas.

Taylor Ann Green & Olivia Flowers Talked About Their Brothers’ Deaths at BravoCon

Green and Flowers fought during the filming of “Southern Charm” after it was discovered that Green kissed Flowers’ ex, Austen Kroll. After they both lost brothers, the estranged friends offered support to one another. “That’s what a true friendship is. Like, regardless of the circumstance, you show up for the person,” Flowers said at the Bravo fan fest in November 2023, per BravoTV.com.

Green added that Flowers came to her after the death of Worth, “Olivia [was] one of the first people to knock on my door and sit in bed with me and cry,” she said. “So, we’ve been able to kind of put things aside and what’s really real and going on in our lives.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Gives Update on Mauricio Umansky Separation