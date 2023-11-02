Olivia Flowers Said Watching ‘Southern Charm’ ‘Changed Some Things’ for Her

The 9th season of “Southern Charm” has followed the fracturing of Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green‘s friendship so far after Green admitted to kissing Flowers’ ex, Austen Kroll.

While Flowers shared that her goal was to work her way back to a friendship with Green during the course of the season, she revealed that her thoughts have changed a bit after watching the episodes air. “Our friendship, I don’t think it’s ever going to be what it was honestly,” Flowers told E! News. “I’m catching things now while I watch the episode that everyone else is catching and I’m learning more just like everyone else. It’s definitely changed some things and I don’t think we’ll ever be what we were. I don’t really care to be either.”

Flowers also shared that she now doesn’t feel that Green’s apology for kissing Kroll was genuine. While she felt it was authentic at the time, Flowers explained that “to see that she’s having conversations with other people that sing a different tune, it’s interesting. It’s eye-opening and it definitely had an impact on where we are now.”

Olivia Flowers Said She Tried to Mend Her Friendship With Taylor Ann Green Throughout Season 9

Flowers hinted to the publication that her friendship with Green during season 9 of “Southern Charm” is “a bit of a roller coaster.” She said she didn’t want the season to turn into the two women against each other and wanted to work at the friendship.

“I really was still trying to get our friendship back on track and you’ll see that throughout the season, but it’s up and down,” she shared.

As for her situation with Kroll, viewers saw the two get to a better place after the death of Flowers’ brother. Since Kroll’s sister died when he was a child, the two spoke about being connected in a shared grief as Kroll offered his support. Unfortunately for the exes, Flowers hinted that it might not work out for them.

“You see us the rest of the season start to try to put our friendship back together, and then that deteriorates,” she told the publication. “It just gets complicated and tricky. We were right back at our same bulls*** and stuff shortly after.”

Olivia Flowers Has Been the Focus of Many Storylines So Far on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9

The 9th season of “Southern Charm” started with a lot of rumors and speculation around a possible hookup between Green and Kroll. While the two started by denying that anything happened, Kroll eventually confessed to Shep Rose, his good friend and Green’s ex, that the two did share a kiss.

Kroll’s decision to share the secret meant that Green had to share the news with Flowers, walking back her previous assertion that nothing had happened.

Before the drama kicked off in the group over the hookup, Flowers’ older brother Conner died suddenly. The cast reeled at the news and everyone put their differences aside to support Flowers as she attempted to come to grips with the devastating news.

