Tom Sandoval Shares Videos of New Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson: ‘My Addiction of the Week’

Tom Sandoval is smitten with the new lady in his life nearly one year after his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was made public. On February 7, 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a series of videos of him with model Victoria Lee Robinson in Las Vegas.

The cozy videos came one week after the bar owner took to his Instagram story to post a flirty photo of himself with the brunette model. A source told Page Six that the two have been “been hanging out and enjoying time together.” Robinson previously dated Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, according to E! News.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Shared a Series of Videos of Victoria on His Instagram Page

Sandoval kept himself busy on social media on February 7. In one clip shared to his social media page, Sandoval, 41, was driving as Robinson, 31, snuggled up beside him. “We’re going to New York City and Vegas,” he said in a faux accent. ”And it’s gonna be great.”

Robinson giggled and said “I’m scared” while cozying up to the Bravo star.

In another IG story, the couple posed together in a car with the caption, “Bloody Marys in coffee cups.”

Sandoval later posted a video of them on a roller coaster with pal Jason Bader sitting behind them. He also posted videos from Las Vegas hotspots Mandalay Bay and The Golden Tiki. In one video, Sandoval ordered Robinson a frothy “Painkiller” drink, which she sipped and said, “All the pain is gone.”

Tom Sandoval Said He is Addicted to Victoria Lee Robinson

Super unclear on how Tom Sandoval landed his new girlfriend. She’s literally so hot??? #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/nmL9mXw0ev — Taste of Reality (@TasteOf_Reality) February 8, 2024

Sandoval broke his silence on his relationship with Robinson during a February 2024 appearance on Billie Lee’s “Billie and the Kid” podcast. “This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with,” he said. “She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people. Obviously, I have known her for a super long time, but we went on our first date last night. It was awesome. It was very adventurous, a little crazy.”

“She works a lot and she is very successful,” he added. “She does well for herself. But she is also very humble and really cool. Just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

“That [expletive] turns me on so much,” Sandoval continued. “Sweet, nice people like that. Sweet and thoughtful it’s funny we both do weird stuff like that too. We seem to be very similar in a lot of ways. We’re both kind of spontaneous, adventurous and a little like we push it to the max sometimes. But we also both like to do things like that.”

Based on his “addiction” comment, Sandoval appears to have fallen hard for Robinson fast. And it’s not the first time. Following Sandoval’s affair with Leviss, his friend Tom Schwartz claimed he was addicted to the former beauty pageant contestant.

“He’s addicted,” Schwartz said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in April 2023. “It’s an infatuation of all infatuations. He is infatuated with Raquel. …Raquel is Tom’s heroin. … Man, he got lost in the sauce.”

On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode “The Ultimate Betrayal,” Sandoval claimed he was still “very much in love” with Leviss. The episode filmed in July 2023.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’