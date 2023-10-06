Tom Sandoval Says His Social Media Message to Raquel Leviss Wasn’t Calculated

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval brought up his former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, in the October 5 episode of “Everybody Loves Tom,” alongside his guest, actor Jerry O’Connell. While recording the podcast episode, Sandoval reflected on his behavior and acknowledged he had a months-long affair with Leviss during his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. He referenced that he gave Leviss well-wishes for her 29th birthday on Instagram, who proceeded to block him on the social media platform. He stated he reached out to the 29-year-old in September 2023 because he missed her. He also said he hopes “Vanderpump Rules” fans will eventually “go back to thinking of [him] a little bit more glass half full and less calculated.”

“I’m not a very like — I don’t — wishing Rachel a happy birthday was not calculated. F***** miss her. Like, you know, like, I’m not a schemer like that. I don’t do that. I do like when it comes to like surprise parties and things like that, but, like, that’s not the way I spend my time and that’s not the way I choose to spend my time. Like, I like to live in the moment with people and experience awesome times and bond and f***** hug and, like, love,” stated Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Spoke About Raquel Leviss’ Instagram Story

According to E! News, Sandoval’s birthday message to Leviss read, “Happy Birthday Rachel I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.” The publication reported that Leviss uploaded an Instagram Story to let her followers know she blocked the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner after seeing his message.

In a September 13 Extra TV interview, Sandoval revealed he took issue with Leviss’ Instagram Story.

“I think it’s a little thirsty and immature, personally. But she is who she is. I still wish the best for her. I hope she’s doing good. And I hope she finds her happiness,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

While speaking to Extra TV on September 25, Sandoval suggested he believed Leviss should have “muted” him, instead of blocked him on Instagram. He also stated that he thinks the 29-year-old should be behaving differently after working on her mental health at the Meadows facility in Arizona.

“That way you don’t have to make a thing about about it. She posted on her Story, like looking up an actual sticker on Instagram, like, shrinking it down to the right size over my face, and then reposting, ‘Okay bye.’ Like doesn’t that seem petty? When go away to a place when you are working on yourself, bettering yourself, doesn’t that, like, seem sort of like a step backwards?” said the 40-year-old.

Tom Sandoval Said He Was Single in September 2023

In the September 25 Extra TV interview, Sandoval, whose relationship with Madix ended in March 2023, revealed that he is single. He suggested that he has been having some difficulty dating and explained that he does not like to date strangers.

“Dating in general is awkward as it is, because it just is, it feels like a job interview. I usually don’t like to go on dates with anybody, unless I know them already. I rather hang out with them, and, like, the friends, see who they surround themselves with, see how they act in their friend group, see how they act when they get drunk and then later go on dates,” said the reality television star.

In the October 5 “Everybody Loves Tom” episode, Sandoval stated that he is more guarded in his friendships and relationships following his cheating scandal. The 40-year-old also revealed he regretted embarking on a romance with Leviss. He stated that he wished he had ended his relationship with Madix, instead of having an affair.

“I would have never hooked up to begin with, with Rachel, I would have gotten out of my relationship, ripped the bandaid off. Not delayed the whole scenario. I think I got caught up in trying to create the perfect breakup,” said Sandoval.