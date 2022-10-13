Actor Asks Andy Cohen to Cast His Famous Wife on ‘RHOBH’

Andy Cohen was put on the spot on “Watch What Happens Live.” When celebrity couple Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse in October, 2022, the Bravo host found himself fielding an impromptu pitch for a vacant “Real Housewives” seat.

There have been a lot of rumors that the cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” could get a shakeup for season 13. According to Page Six, some fans think veteran cast member Lisa Rinna will leave the show after a rocky season 12 that had her at the center of drama between Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton. But in a social media post, Rinna also called herself “the LeBron James of Housewives,” per ScreenRant.

During an October 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Romijn, 49, weighed in on Rinna’s boastful comment.

“I sometimes can’t tell if she’s exaggerating certain things,” Romijn said. “Like I don’t know about the Kathy Hilton meltdown and her take on that. I love Lisa Rinna so much. And I know her personally. But sometimes I can’t assess her take on certain things. But I do think she’s a solid, solid, solid cast member. I adore her.”

But Romijn’s husband thinks the possible exit of Rinna – or any of the Housewives – could pave the way for his own wife to get a diamond.

Jerry O’Connell Called Rebecca Romijn ‘The Future of Beverly Hills’

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has featured a rotating cast of stars since its debut in 2010. Everyone from Lisa Vanderpump to Denise Richards has logged time on the show. Original cast member Kyle Richards is the only OG remaining.

But O’Connell thinks it’s time for a major shakeup. According to People, while speaking to Cohen on “WWHL,” the actor and “Talk” co-host pitched his wife as the perfect new addition to the franchise.

“I’m actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives,” O’Connell said on the late-night talk show. “Let’s get a shot of the possible future of Beverly Hills,” he added of his wife.

“And by the way, this is just an appetizer,” he added of Romjin’s “WWHL” look. “Can you imagine what a reunion look would look like?”

Rebecca Romijn Previously Shut Down Her Husband’s Idea For Her to Join The Housewives

This is not the first time O’Connell has expressed an interest in his wife joining “RHOBH.” But in 2019, Romijn pretty much shut down the idea in an interview with Hollywood Life after she attended a baby shower for Cohen and hung out with several “Housewives” stars.

“I can’t drink like the Housewives can drink,” she said at the time. “ They drank me under the table that day! I couldn’t believe it. I don’t even remember going home that night. I said to my husband Jerry, ‘How late was it when we got home last night?’ He was like, ‘It was 7 pm!'”

“I had a lot of conversations with all of them. The ones that I hadn’t met before, I really enjoyed meeting,” she added.

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Romijn, who is friends with ex-cast member Denise Richards, said being on “RHOBH” was not “in the foreseeable future” for her. “I like talking about them, I don’t want to be one of them,” she said.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising Reality Show Bravo Refused to Reboot