Tom Schwartz Gets Trolled at Live Event

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been a tight-knit duo since before their first days on “Vanderpump Rules” over 10 years ago. However, a video of Sandoval singing at one of his shows caused a stir among fans, as the video began circulating soon after Schwartz commented that he was “taking a break” from his former best friend.

The video showed Sandoval performing with his band, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras, and singing his own version of Fountains of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom.” It’s not the first time that Sandoval has changed the lyrics to the song and featured Schwartz in the lyrics instead, often singing “Schwartz’s mom” instead.

However, one follower reposted Sandoval’s video of the performance and wrote, “I have never heard these lyrics before.” In the clip, Sandoval is heard singing, “Schwartzy do you remember when you had a lawn? A homeowner lawn. Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thong. TomTom hoodie and thong.”

Many Fans Criticized Tom Sandoval for the Lyric Change in the Comments of the Video

Many fans were stunned to see Sandoval’s latest video, which appeared to be a dig at Schwartz selling the home he purchased with his now-ex-wife Katie Maloney back in 2022 after the couple’s divorce.

The comments of the video showing Sandoval’s performance with the changed lyrics were filled with criticisms of Sandoval, as one person pointed out that he won’t be a homeowner for much longer either given his split from Ariana Madix. Madix and Sandoval also owned a home together but Madix has shared her desire to sell the home, People reported.

“So glad Schwartz is done with this literal man child,” someone commented. “The fact that he’s not embarrassed by any of this is embarrassing,” another added. “WTF?! So disrespectful!” one person exclaimed while another called it “odd.”

Tom Schwartz Revealed That He Was Taking a Break From Tom Sandoval After the Scandal

Sandoval’s apparent dig at Schwartz in the changed song lyrics came after his former best friend said he’d been taking time away from his friendship with Sandoval. Schwartz, who initially stood by Sandoval to a certain extent and encouraged fans to give his business partner a “hug” if they saw him, shared in early June that he’d changed his tune.

While appearing on VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast “When Reality Hits,” Schwartz said Sandoval “made a big mess.”

“And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses,” he added. “And it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him. I’m taking a break from Tom right now. I haven’t seen him in a while.”

Schwartz told his former co-stars that he didn’t like seeing Sandoval’s reaction in the wake of the scandal as it seemed as though he had no “contrition.” Schwartz said he and his colleagues at the restaurant were all left feeling confused by Sandoval’s apparent “lack of remorse.” He added, “I know he f****** regrets it. But he doesn’t do a good job of showing that.”

He concluded that he was happy to not be involved in Sandoval’s personal life anymore as he didn’t want to be let in on any secrets.

