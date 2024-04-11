Viral Video Pokes Fun at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Baby Names

Two “Vanderpump Rules” babies are part of a viral tongue twister.

On April 10, 2024, TikTok user @stephenrigatoni posted a hilarious 8-second “stitched” clip that referenced the names of Summer Moon Davies and Ocean Kent, the toddler daughters of Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, respectively—and fans had a field day in the comment section.

The TikTok has received over 1 million views and thousands of comments.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay’s Podcast Comment Spawned the Viral Clip

The TikTok video featured Scheana Shay on her podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” as she gave an update on her 3-year-old daughter, Summer. In the clip, Shay’s simple update turns into a mouthful as she says, “Summer starts preschool with Ocean this summer.”

Stephen Antonini, a digital creator who posts comedy content, replied to the video by rattling off his own version of the sentence: “Peanut butter starts preschool with Jelly this peanut butter,” he said.

Fans reacted to Antonini’s silly spin on Shay’s content.

“This is so good I can’t explain,” one commenter wrote. “I am losing it omg,” another agreed.

“I can’t even,” another wrote. “Screamingggg,” added a third.

“This is taking me out 😂😂😂😭😭😭💀💀,” another fan added. “I can’t breathe 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” another wrote.

“I didn’t even realize this was her kids names until the second time through 😅 thought it was just gibberish,” another chimed in.

There Will Soon Be Another Baby Name Added to the Mix

The unique ‘Vanderpump Rules” baby names have been talked about over the past several years. In addition to Summer and Ocean, former VPR star Stassi Schroeder has kids named Hartford and Messer. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor named their son Cruz.

But coming soon, Lala Kent will be sharing another baby name as she welcomes a sibling for Ocean. In an Amazon Live on April 8, she revealed that she is having another baby girl and she teased, “I have the name you guys, and it starts with an ‘S.’”

In March, Kent surprised fans with news of her pregnancy with Baby No. 2. At the time she shared a short list of names that she considered but decided she will not use.

Among the names were “Rampage for a boy and call him Ram,” she told fans. The names Mighty, Lion, and Snow were also on her list, she shared on her Instagram story in March.

Those names would have given Antonini even more material.