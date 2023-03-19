‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Confirms Production Leak

A “Vanderpump Rules” star says someone on the show’s production team leaked a major moment that will play out later this season.

During a March 16, 2023 appearance on “The Viall Files,” former series star Kristen Doute revealed that a stunning detail about Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with his co-star Raquel Leviss was leaked when the crew went in to film emergency scenes for the backend of the show’s 10th season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristen Doute Claimed She Confirmed That Someone in Production Leaked News That Tom Sandoval Kissed Raquel Leviss On Camera

While speaking with Viall, Doute talked about how the show will address how Sandoval cheated on his live-in girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. Sandoval and Madix had been together for nearly 10 years and own a home together, while Leviss was a close friend of the “Fancy AF Cocktails” author.

“I know they filmed last Monday at [Raquel’s] apartment,” Doute said of Sandoval and Leviss. “There were tabloids saying that they kissed on camera. … Ariana and I found this out… I filmed with her on Tuesday, and right after we were done and the crew leaves, there’s already s*** online from whatever tabloid saying they kissed in the apartment. ”

“And we were like ‘Okay now this has to be a production leak,’ because there is no one else that would know that,” she added. “Would Tom’s camp come out with it? No way.”

Doute went on to claim she “may have tricked a producer” into revealing what happened in the scene.

“I tricked someone in production to admitting that they did kiss on camera,” she said, adding that she called two people in production before it was confirmed to her that there “had to be a production leak.”

“So. you guys give these public apologies and then you kiss on camera,” Doute said, in reference to Sandoval and Leviss’ apologetic statements posted to Instagram. “Gross,” she added.

Filming for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped several months ago. But hours after it was revealed that production picked back up to capture the affair aftermath, Page Six reported that several sources confirmed that Sandoval and Leviss kissed while filming together in Leviss’ apartment in North Hollywood.

“They kissed on camera,” one source told the outlet, while another source claimed Sandoval snuck out of Leviss’ apartment through a back entrance after he was done filming the extra scenes.

Kristen Doute Said Production Had Ariana Madix’s ‘Back’ Regarding One Thing

While the footage of Sandoval and Leviss’ on-camera kiss will be painful to Madix, Doute did add that production had the former SUR bartender’s “back” following the revelation that Sandoval cheated on her with the former pageant queen.

“I think the network had asked production at one point in the last few weeks if Ariana would film with [Raquel], and I know production really had her back and just said ‘We’re not even gonna ask her that, it’s not happening,'” Doute said.

The James Mae founder added that Madix has not spoken to Leviss “at all” since the scandal broke – and has no plans to until she faces her at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping.

“At the reunion, she’ll have to see her, that’s going to be bad enough,” Doute said. “But they definitely haven’t spoken or seen each other and Ariana wants nothing to do with her right now.”

It is unclear if Leviss will attend the reunion in person, or if she will even participate at all. A source told TMZ that Leviss was considering skipping filming for the reunion, but that she is now in talks with producers about potentially participating in person or via video chat.

Complicating matters is the fact that Leviss filed a restraining order against her co-star, Scheana Shay, claiming that Shay physically harmed her after finding out that she had cheated with Sandoval, according to Us Weekly. In light of the restraining order, the two women can’t be in the same room together for the reunion taping.

