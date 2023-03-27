‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars ‘Lit on Fire’ During Brutal Reunion Taping

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” may never recover from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal. After Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with the beauty pageant queen, the cast immediately stood by Madix, leaving Sandoval and Leviss with no allies.

An insider told Us Weekly that the other cast members went off on Sandoval and Leviss when they were forced to face them to film the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on March 23, 2023.

“The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy,” the insider said of the 5-hour reunion taping. “James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade. Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules” Reunion Almost Got Physical

Things got so heated at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion that two cast members had to be separated over fears that a physical fight would break out. A source told E! News that it was Bravo host Andy Cohen who “had to separate two cast members before a fight could happen.”

According to TMZ, Sandoval, Leviss, and Madix were not involved in the near-brawl. An insider told the outlet that the person nearly involved in the fight was “not someone you’d guess.” The rest of the cast includes Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, and James Kennedy.

As far as verbal assaults go, a source said Sandoval and Leviss were “annihilated by everyone” in the cast – including Cohen and SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump. “It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio,” the source said of the long reunion taping.

The incident came days after co-star Scheana Shay predicted on her podcast that things could get ugly at the reunion. “We need to have cages,” Shay joked. “Everyone needs their own personal bodyguard because, oof.”

Lala Kent, who was a guest on the episode, added, “Security will definitely be amped up.”

“Vanderpump Rules” Could Be in Jeopardy For Season 11

With no one talking to Leviss at this point, it could make things difficult for a potential season 11. A source told Us that producers considered firing Leviss because “no one wanted to film with her next season,” but they have yet to can her – and probably won’t go there if they want the show to be picked up for another season. “It would be impossible to begin filming next season and act like the bombshell affair never happened,” the source added.

Another insider said producers have meetings scheduled to discuss how the Bravo reality show will move forward with its broken cast. “[They’re] going to be floating different ideas to move forward,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the next season of the show could potentially focus on other storylines, such as Madix’s sandwich shop business venture with Maloney.

“Ariana said that, unless absolutely necessary, she won’t film with Tom Sandoval,” the “Vanderpump Rules” insider added. “She stated her feelings [at the reunion] and now it’s time to untangle herself from Tom.”

