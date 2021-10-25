WATCH: Daniel & Ali’s Reunion on ‘Cobra Kai’

In the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) love interest is Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), much to her ex-boyfriend Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) chagrin. However, their romance is short-lived, and the teenagers break up due to a misunderstanding involving a UCLA football player. Ali and Daniel briefly reunite during the third season of “Cobra Kai,” which premiered on January 1, 2021. Their reunion scene can be watched below.





DANIEL MEETS ALI | COBRA KAI SEASON 3 2021-01-01T14:39:58Z

Daniel & Ali Reunited at the Encino Oaks Country Club

In season 3, episode 10, Ali and Johnny attend the Encino Oaks Country Club’s holiday party after spending time together at Golf ‘N Stuff. Daniel and his wife, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) arrive at the party. While Amanda looks for a table, her husband goes to the bar to get some drinks. Ali appears before her ex-boyfriend, and he looks at her with amazement. She tells him that she “was hoping [she] would run into [him] one day.” She then notes that “it’s funny” that they are reuniting at the country club that Daniel once had to sneak into when they were dating. Daniel compliments the medical doctor and the former couple embraces. Before their conversation can continue, Ali calls over Johnny, unaware that he and Daniel have remained rivals. After they make some passive-aggressive comments, the mother-of-two realizes that the men still have resentment for each other.

Ralph Macchio & William Zabka Discussed Working Alongside Elisabeth Shue in August 2021

During an August 2021 interview on behalf of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Ralph Macchio and William “Billy” Zabka discussed working alongside Elisabeth Shue during “Cobra Kai” season 3. Zabka spoke about the importance of Johnny being able to reconnect with Ali.

“Ali coming back into Johnny’s life was like Johnny going back to when he was 18. It was the heartbreak, the part of his heart that was floating around out there. The source of a lot of his pain,” explained the actor.

He went on to say that Johnny’s breakup with Ali has caused him to develop a fear of commitment, particularly in his relationship with Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio).

“He’s got Carmen but he’s tentative, not sure. And Ali comes back and it’s that kind of high school refreshing first love thing where she got to rejuvenate Johnny,” explained the 56-year-old actor.

Zabka also noted that Ali “points out the similarities between Daniel and Johnny” at the country club, which helps the karate instructors end their rivalry.

Macchio then acknowledged that fans had been anticipating Ali’s arrival on “Cobra Kai” since the show premiered in 2018.

“Elisabeth Shue’s entrance was so, you know — you’re waiting for, you know, waiting for it to happen, so there’s this initial like, ‘Wow hey look what we’re doing, this is nuts, who would ever think we’d ever be here.’ So we had that and then as soon as you read the words and look in the eyes, there’s a — I don’t know, a kindred spirit, I’m trying to think of how to describe it, there’s something unique,” said Macchio.

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will debut on Netflix on December 31, 2021. It has not been confirmed that Elisabeth Shue will reprise her role as Ali in the upcoming season.

